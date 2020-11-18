Defiance Municipal Court

Cases set for pre-trial hearings: Jamie Hernandez, 26, 700 Kiser Road, obstructing; Desireae Pahl, 22, 30115 Weichman Road, domestic violence; Esiquiel Ramirez Jr., 36, Napoleon, driving under suspension, fleeing/eluding; Alregio Sanders, 43, Romulus, Mich., OVI-1, continuous lines; Travis Schoenitz, 31, 616 Hopkins St., OVI-2, driving under suspension, criminal damaging; Elijah Reinbolt, 31, 1125 Perry St., persistent disorderly conduct; Jerry Sweaney, 58, 817 Indian Bridge Lane, theft; Amy Wilson, Pioneer, theft; Benard Celestine, 44, Montpelier, OVI-1, no operator's license, red light;  Colton Meyer, 29, Bryan, OVI-2, continuous line/lanes; Edward Medina, 66, 352 Rosewood Ave., OVI-1, assured clear distance; Robert Hornish Jr., 55, Hicksville, theft, criminal damaging; Robert Devaul, 33, 324 Perry St., violation of a temporary protection order, bond set at $10,000 with a 10% cash allowance.

Forfeiting bonds: Janice Leopold, 61, 29795 Bannerschool Road, failure to confine a dog ($125); Kolbe Roose, 24, Bryan, failure to confine a dog ($150), failure to confine a dog ($55).

Sentenced: Salomon Casiano, 36, 627 Dakota Place, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Shane Mohr, 21, 128 Squires Ave., willful disregard of public safety, $100 fine; Jose Pedroza, 21, Napoleon, no operator's license, $100 fine; Ashley Adams, 35, 700 Kiser Road, theft, $100 fine, two days jail (shoplifter's alternative course); Hernandez Hill, 22, Indianapolis, driving under suspension, $100 fine.

Alejandro Maldonado, 20, 700 Kiser Road, OVI-1, $375 fine, three days jail (driver's intervention program), one-year license suspension; use of headlights, no fine.

Brandon Pietsch, 21, Holgate, failure to yield on left-hand turn, $25 fine; unsafe vehicle, $100 fine; failure to comply, $250 fine, 30-days jail suspended.

Allen Sweeney, 24, Napoleon, physical control, $250 fine, 3-days jail, 6-month license suspension; possession of marijuana/drugs, $105 fine

Michael Jackson, 60, Delphos, OVI-1, $375 fine, 6-days jail, 1-year license suspension; lanes of travel, $25 fine.

Joshua Grubb, 30, 222 Jackson St., criminal trespassing, $50 fine, 30-days jail suspended; criminal trespassing, $50 fine, 30-days jail suspended

Andrea Brown, 22, 15907 Highland Center Road, marijuana/drug paraphernalia, $150 fine; possession of drugs, $150 fine

Rapheal Foster, 34, 505 Jefferson Ave., driving under suspension, $100 fine; speed, $45 fine;

Jacy Barnwell, 29, Cecil, domestic violence, $500 fine suspended, one day jail; temporary protection order violation, $500 fine, suspended, one day jail; driving under suspension, $250 fine, three days jail, 30-day vehicle immobilization.

Saul Maldonado, 32, Ridgeville Corners, possession of marijuana, dismissed; OVI-1, $375 fine, three days jail, one-year license suspension; driving under suspension, dismissed; failure to control, $25 fine; no seat belt, dismissed.

Travis Schoenitz, 31, 616 Hopkins St., criminal damaging, $50 fine, two days jail; OVI-2, $525 fine, 10 days jail, one-year license suspension90-day vehicle immobilization; driving under suspension, $250 fine, three days jail, 30-day vehicle immobilization.

Anthony Jackson II, Troy, Mich., possession of drugs, dismissed; OVI-1, $375 fine, three days jail (driver's intervention program), one-year license suspension; speed, $45 fine; no seat belt, dismissed.

