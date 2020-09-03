Defiance Municipal Court

Sentenced: Ruth Shetler, 26, Sherwood, driving under suspension, $100 fine suspended; speed, $55 fine.

Peter Santos, 49, Wauseon, driving under suspension, $100 fine suspended; speed, $65 fine.

Adam Mason, 22, 828 Karnes Ave., driving under suspension, $100 fine; driving under suspension, $250 fine suspended; driving under suspension, $1,000 fine suspended.

Steven Fitch, 18, 1010 Harrison Ave., domestic violence, $100 fine, 90 days jail; disorderly conduct, $50 fine.

Brianna Ward, 31, 636 Summit St., theft, $100 fine, 2 days jail; criminal trespassing, 10 days jail suspended.

Kristina Harmon, 25, 1410 S. Jackson Ave., drug paraphernalia, dismissed; drug abuse of less than 100 grams, $150 fine.

Justin Ward, 29, 636 Summit St., failure to confine a dog, $25 fine; confining a dangerous dog, dismissed; theft, $100 fine, 2 days jail; criminal trespassing, 10 days jail suspended.

Cory Owens, 37, Lima, domestic violence by menacing, dismissed; illegal restraint, $100 fine, 1 day jail.

Eric Gossman, 38, McClure, obstructing, $100 fine, 90 days jail suspended; resisting arrest, possession of drug instruments, driving under suspension, possession of drug instruments, dismissed; OVI-2, $525 fine, 10 days jail, one-year license suspension.

Nichole Kelley, 41, 17569 Ohio 18, failure to apply for a dog license, dismissed; failure to confine a dog, $25 fine.

