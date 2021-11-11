Defiance Municipal Court
Bobby Hunt, 39, 1380 Ayersville Ave., appeared via video on a charge of domestic violence, a fifth degree felony. The case was continued until Friday. Bond was set at $50,000 with 10% allowed.
Pre-trial hearings set: Raul Salaz, 53, Napoleon, red light; Nelson Baez, age and address unavailable, OVI, speed; Lynn Sexton, 30, 828 Karnes Ave., possession of drug instrument; Willie Jones, 25, Holgate, OVI, no operator license, stop sign signal; Austin Alvarado, 21, Paulding, false alarms; Robert Mann, 35, 263 East Broadway St., driving under suspension; Kerri Mohammed, 49, Toledo, theft.
Forfeit bonds: Liana Ligon, 36, 923 Karnes Ave., possession of marijuana ($250).
Sentenced: Robby Middleton, 55, 615 Village Lane, OVI, $525 fine, 180 days jail/160 days suspended, one year license suspension, no similar violation and reporting probation for three years, substance abuse assessment; OVI, $525 fine, 180 days jail/160 days suspended, one year license suspension, no similar violation and reporting probation for three years, substance abuse assessment; driving under suspension, $250 fine, 90 days jail/84 days suspended, no similar violation and reporting probation for three years; assured clear distance, $25 fine; OVI, two counts open container, hit/skip, two counts driving under suspension, failure to control, all dismissed.
Kaden Baumert, 18, 105 Seneca St., vehicle trespass, $250 fine/$200 fine suspended, 30 days jail suspended, no similar violation for two years; menacing, $250 fine/$150 fine suspended, 30 days jail, no similar violation and no contact with victim for two years; criminal endangering, disorderly conduct, both dismissed.
Zachary Schafer, 22, Dundee, Mich., OVI, $625 fine/$250 fine suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one year license suspension, no similar violation for two years, driver intervention program in lieu of jail; possession of marijuana, speed, both dismissed.
Abbigail Rodriguez, 42, Archbold, OVI, $625 fine/$250 fine suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one year license suspension, no similar violation for two years, driver intervention program in lieu of jail; left of center, dismissed.
Sarah Elliott, 37, Fayette, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one year license suspension, no similar violation for two years, driver intervention program in lieu of jail; driving under suspension, dismissed.
Frank Tressler, 77, 417 Nicholas St., sexual imposition, $500 fine/$350 suspended, 60 days jail suspended, no similar violation and reporting probation for two years, no contact with victim and any unrelated and unaccompanied minor children for two years, register as a Tier 1 sex offender; violation of protection order, dismissed.
Timothy Toska, 52, Toledo, driving under suspension, $100 fine; speed, dismissed.
Dereck Morrow, 39, Hicksville, driving under suspension, $500 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, no similar violation for two years; failure to control, $25 fine.
Brandi J. Replogle, 38, Holgate, disorderly conduct with intoxication, $50 fine; driving under suspension, costs only.
Philip Hoberty, 38, 13536 Fullmer Road, disorderly conduct, $50 fine, no similar violation for one year; Kandi Lewis, 29, 119 Summit St., assured clear distance, $25 fine; David Addis, 21, Convoy, theft, $500/$400 suspended, 180 days jail/178 days suspended, no similar violation for three years, stay off the Meijer premises; Damien Marshall, 28, Archbold, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Gage Wolfrum, 29, 907 Greenbriar Lane, failure to confine a dog, $25 fine; Shirley Stayer, 69, Hicksville, improper start/backing, $25.
