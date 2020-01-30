Defiance Municipal Court

Wallace Ordway, 67, 07502 Stever Road, appeared on charges of a violating a protection order. Ordway waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court. Bond was set at $2,500 with a 10% cash allowance.

Set for pre-trial hearings: Patsy Ankney, 31, 13519 Oris Ave., violation of a temporary protection order; Austin Ellenberger, 29, Hicksville, domestic violence; Jacob Flores, 23, 711 Village Lane, driving under suspension, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; James Cooper, 55, Oakwood, driving under suspension, fictitious plates, expired plates; Ashley Dobbelaere, 28, 310 W. First St., no safety belt; Jamie Hernandez, 45, 1033 Ottawa Ave., driving under suspension, improper turn; John Orozco, 25, 20881 Ball Road, improper turn at an intersection; Michael Baughman, 56, 909 Downs St., physical control; Bryant Draggoo, 30, Archbold, OVI, speed; Scott Kirkland, 22, Paulding, theft; James Vancuren, 91, 05161 Thiel Road, telecommunications harassment; Jessica Bartley, 29, Holgate, theft; Julia Esparza, 53, 909 Downs St., disorderly conduct while intoxicated; Jessee Hill, 75, 625 Tiedeman Ave., theft.

Forfeiting bonds: Gregory Ricker, 50, 08749 Ashpacher Road, disorderly conduct ($159); Mary Lyons, 48, 123 Seneca St., failure to control a dog ($125), failure to apply for a dog license ($55).

Sentenced: Justin Salaz, 35, 326 Rulf St., disorderly conduct, $50 fine; Christine Doan, 28, 310 W. First St., driving under suspension, $100 fine; Anthony Lockmiller, 52, 1385 Ayersville Ave., improper turn from a private drive, no fine; Kirk Okuly, 36, 819 Washington Ave., expired plates, no fine; Jordan Smith, 18, 1301 Terrace Drive, assured cleared distance, $25 fine; Terrence Hunt, 38, Ottawa, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Charity Donnelly, 40, 322 Summit St., expired operator's license, $100 fine; expired plates, no fine.

Sergio Lopez, 30, 1221 Ayersville Ave., driving under suspension, $100 fine; speed, $95 fine.

Jakob Schoenauer, 21, 1455 S. Jackson Ave., driving under suspension, $250 fine, 3 days jail; speed, $45 fine.

Sarah Dombroff, 37, 881 Circle Drive, $100 fine; no headlights, no fine.

Craig Koch, 47, Holgate, drug paraphernalia, $150 fine; possession of drug paraphernalia, $250 fine, 30 days jail suspended.

Austin Ellenberger, 29, Hicksville, failure to apply for a dog license, $25 fine; failure to confine a dog $25 fine; failure to apply for a dog license, $25 fine; failure to confine a dog, $25 fine.

