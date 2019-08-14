• Court Results
Defiance Municipal Court
Preliminary hearing: Richard Ludeman, 18, 326 Corwin St., burglary.
Pre-trial hearings: Austin Little, 44, 624 Dakota Place, no operator's license; Drew Seiple, 45, Bryan, expired plates; Benjamin Mauch, 42, Elida, failure to yield; Adam Miller, 30, Payne, OVI, left of center; Aaron Garrett, 34, Montpelier, driving under suspension; Luciano Zepeda, 26, 1939 E. Second St., theft; Dawn Whitlock, 47, 18472 Highland Center Road, fictitious registration; Douglas Commisso, 44, 01859 Christy Road, disorderly conduct; Rebecca Kirkland, 37, 15200 Dohoney Road, disorderly conduct; Tyler Smith, 28, 1695 Cimmaron Lane, driving under suspension; Anthony Osborn, 34, 1430 Mustang Drive, domestic violence; Jeffery Smith, 34, 717 Thurston St., theft, drug abuse; Edward Dalton, 47, 09020 Christy Road, disorderly conduct; Amanda Frederick, 31, 1016 Wayne Ave., theft; Khyla Hill, 20, Fort Wayne, no operator's license; Juan Imal, 27, Hicksville, OVI, no operator's license, marked lanes; Jason Patrick, 45, Hicksville, two counts of domestic violence; two counts of endangering children; Quinn Neiling, 18, 530 Degler St., wrongful entrustment; Karen Chris, 47, 894 Sunday St., OVI, driving under suspension; Dominick Pickles, 57, 09843 Independence Road, driving under suspension, U-turn; Matthew Schweinsberg, 35, Antwerp, TPO violation.
Forfeiting bonds: Vince Kline, 50, Sherwood, disorderly conduct; Douglas Pessefall, 45, Sherwood, disorderly conduct; Summer Jones, 21, 7640 Ohio 15, failure to confine a dog, failure to register a dog; Seth Overmyer, 37, Cecil, failure to confine a dog, failure to register a dog; Caitlin Barrera, 25, 1500 Jackson Ave., failure to control a dog; Sarah Slone, 31, 06909 Ohio 66, failure to apply for a dog license; Victor Evans, 27, Detroit, driving under suspension, speed; Veronica Hinojosa, 39, Napoleon, disorderly conduct; Ray Donovan Jr., 21, 1876 Maumee Drive, disorderly conduct; Mary Halsted, 51, Paulding, failure to apply for dog license, failure to confine a dog; Michael Ramirez, 26, 26479 Arena Ave., failure to confine a dog.
Dismissed: Brandon Gibson, 32, Hicksville, obstructing.
Sentenced: Bishop Roberson, 20, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Kayla Kurtz, 25, Hicksville, no operator's license, $75 fine; Levi Prowant, 24, Sherwood, driving under suspension; Christopher Kiser, 29, 1505 E. Second St., possession of marijuana, $150 fine, contraband destroyed; Gary Owens, 57, Oakwood, drug abuse, $150 fine; Jacob Flores, 23, 07386 Christy Road, disorderly conduct, $75 fine; Kevin Wireman, 51, 1983 S. Jefferson Ave., theft, $100 fine, 10 days jail; John Hart Jr., 536 Haig St., disorderly conduct, batterer's intervention program; Katie Martinez, 36, 1119 Thurman St., theft, $100 fine, no contact with Walmart for two years, pay restitution; Mario Zaragoza, 37, Decatur, Ind., disorderly conduct, $50 fine; Linda Urbina, 62, 839 Karnes Ave., driving under suspension, $100 fine; Katie Martinez, 36, 1119 Thuman St., failure to apply for dog license, $25 fine.
Toma Swiney, 45, Greenville, Pa., domestic violence, $100 fine, one day jail, no contact with victim for two years; resisting arrest, dismissed.
Craig Waldron, 23, Hicksville, hunting without a license, $100 fine; failure to carry license, dismissed; failure to do game check, $100 fine.
Elizabeth Schroeder, 45, 703 Stratton Ave., two counts of failure to apply for dog license, $25 fine each; two counts of failure to apply for dog license, disorderly conduct, four counts of cruelty to companion animals, dismissed; four counts of cruelty to companion animals, no similar violations for two years, no companion animals for five years.
Raphael White, 25, Fort Wayne, driving under suspension, $100 fine; speed, $40 fine.
Brooke Bechtol, 21, 664 Wayne Ave., drug paraphernalia/marijuana, $150 fine; drug abuse, $150 fine, contraband destroyed.
Aaron Gonzales, 30, 416 Harrison Ave., drug paraphernalia/marijuana, $150 fine; drug abuse, $150 fine, contraband destroyed.
Derek Zuver, 30, Sherwood, driving under suspension, $100 fine, no tail lights, $25 fine.
Christopher Campbell, 26, Holland, driving under suspension, $100 fine; left of center, $25 fine.
Douglas Commisso, 44, 01859 Christy Road, disorderly conduct, $50 fine; Anthony Chancy, 21, 632 Martin Ave., compliance theft, $500 fine, two days jail, make restitution; Allison Jackson, 22, 632 Martin Ave., theft, $500 fine, two days jail, make restitution; Cloey Fohner, 19, Oakwood, drug abuse, $150 fine; Brandon Gibson, 32, Hicksville, disorderly conduct, $100 fine.
Andrew Coble, 26, 2235 Royal Oak Ave., possession of marijuana paraphernalia, $150 fine, contraband destroyed; driving under suspension/OVI, $500 fine, three days jail, one-year license suspension, 30-day vehicle immobilization.
