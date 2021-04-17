Defiance Municipal Court

Elizabeth Roggie, 23, 319 Ralston Ave., appeared on a domestic violence charge, a fourth-degree felony. Roggie waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court.

Joseph Shiple, 57, Ney, appeared on a charge of having a weapon while under disability, a third-degree felony. Shiple waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court. Bond of $100,000 with a 10% cash allowance was set to continue.

Cases set for pretrial hearings: Courtney Smith, 30, 304 Northfield Ave., no operator's license, no seat belt; Alex Kinstle, 21, 1445 S. Jackson Ave., two counts of tinted windows, failure to yield the right of way, improper handling of a firearm; Michael Overmier, 25, Columbus, OVI-1, turn signal violation; ; Ethan Mendizabal, 20, 617 Euclid Ave., OVI-1, speed, underage person; Austin Rankin, 20, Bowling Green, underage person; Joshua Smiley, 34, Felton, traffic control device; David Jones, 54, West Unity, driving under suspension, speed; Trae Miller, 19, Napoleon, no operator's license, speed; Aaron Powell, 38, 2193 Hawthorne Drive, expired plates; Heather Rodriguez, 47, 213 Wabash Ave., driving under suspension, speed; Derrek Sharp, 30, 210 W. Vine St., driving under suspension, speed; Anthony Speidell, 46, 28596 Bowman Road, wrongful entrustment; Aeneas Frost, 18, Liberty Center, criminal damaging; Santos Alvarado, 22, 700 Ralston Ave., temporary protection order violation, bond set at $10,000 with a 10% cash allowance; Michael Ward, 36, 728 Sunshine Lane, criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct; Connie Smith, 58, Payne, driving under suspension; Noah Hagerman, 10325 Slough Road, OVI-1, lanes of travel, underage person; Addison Hollstein, 21, West Unity, OVI-1, speed, no seat belt, drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana.

Forfeiting bonds: Bethany Sheets, 43, 628 Grover St., failure to apply for a dog license ($125), failure to control a dog ($55); Stephen Hawkins, 42, 15481 Power Dam Road, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, ($259); Cathryn Frueh, 25, Toledo, possession of marijuana ($250); Justin Whitson, 20, Shelbyville, Ind., drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana.

Sentenced: Mathew Emmel, 39, 211 W. Pinewood, menacing by stalking, $500 fine suspended, 90-days jail suspended; Emiles Slusser, 18, Napoleon, menacing, $50 fine, 30-days jail suspended; Stephen Buchanan, 40, Fort Wayne, Ind., OVi-3, $850 fine, 60-days jail, 2-year license suspension; Rochelle Clemons, 22, 1025 Washington Ave., assault, $100 fine, 2-days jail; Mary Hiler, 52, 21266 Ohio 18, physical control, $100 fine, 90-days jail suspended, 6-month license suspension;Jay Solether, 65, 202 Baltimore St., driving under suspension, $100 fine; Elizabeth Roggie, 23, 319 Ralston Ave., failure to confine a dog, $25 fine; Samantha Davilla, 21, Deshler  drug abuse of less than 100 grams, $150 fine; Crystal Zuniga, 21, Deshler, drug abuse of less than 100 grams, $150 fine; Steven Barlow, 49, 1582 Westgate Drive, physical control, $250 fine, 180-days jail suspended; Roy Froelich, 49, Ney, disorderly conduct, $100 fine; Robert Dodd, 31, 1122 S. Clinton, violation of marked lanes, $50 fine; Sarah Farley, 39, Butler, Ind., criminal trespassing, $50 fine, 10-days jail suspended; Angelina Maria Marroquin, 44, 419 Franklin St., failure to yield the right of way, $25 fine; Donovan Hurt, 36, Indianapolis, possession of marijuana, $150 fine.

Kristina Hoffman, 43, Toledo, false alarms, $500 fine suspended, 90-days jail suspended; resisting arrest, dismissed; disorderly conduct, dismissed.

Paul Ramirez, 44, 896 Sunday St., disorderly conduct, $100 fine, 2-days jail; protection order violation, $500 fine suspended, 3-days jail, violation of a protection order, dismissed.

Brandon Saurer, 36, 721 Division St., driving under suspension, $70 fine; no seat belt, $30 fine.

Courtney Smith, 30, 304 Northfield Ave., no operator's license, $75 fine suspended; no seat belt, $30 fine.

Andres Salinas, 48, Archbold, OVI-1, $375 fine, 3-days jail (driver's intervention program), 1-year license suspension; speed, dismissed.

Cesar Noya-Machado, 37, 902 Jefferson, driving under suspension, $50 fine; continuous lines, $25 fine; 

Chelsi Morris, 33, 940 Washington Ave., screening requirement, $150 fine suspended; permits required, $150 fine suspended; fence/wall screening, dismissed.

Courtney Ankney, 23, Napoleon, driving under suspension, $100 fine; red light, $25 fine.

Karen Emerson, 49, 700 Ralston Ave., gross patient negligence, $250 fine, 180-days jail suspended; two counts patient neglect, dismissed.

Zachary Zeedyk, 21, Hicksville, OVI, dismissed; OVI-1, $375 fine, 3-days jail (driver's intervention program), 1-year license suspension.

Dylan Meek, 19, Hicksville, underage consumption, $500 fine, 180-days jail suspended; equipment regulation, dismissed;

Colton Meyer, 30, Bryan, OVI, $375 fine, 3-days jail, 1-year license suspension; continuous line, dismissed.

