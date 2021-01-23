Defiance Municipal Court
Hunter Betz, 19, Hicksville, appeared on a fifth-degree felony charge of breaking and entering and misdemeanor charges of theft and underage person. Betz waived the right to a preliminary hearing on the felony charge and the case was bound over to common pleas court. Both misdemeanor charges also were transferred to common pleas court. His bond of $2.500 was continued.
Dominic Simon, 23, Deshler, appeared on a fifth-degree felony charge of domestic violence. Simon waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court. His bond of $25,000 was continued.
Cory Comer, 29, Hicksville, appeared on a second-degree felony felonious assault charge. Comer waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court. His bond of $150,000 with a 10% cash allowance was continued.
Set for pre-trial hearings: Mark Pucher II, 47, Sherwood, domestic violence; Joshua Barnwell, 33, 1124 Ayersville Ave., protection order violation, bond set at $10,000 with a 10% cash allowance; Nathan McAlexander, 45, Hicksville, driving under suspension; Carlos Amador Jr., 40, 24771 Watson Road, driving under suspension, speed; Nicholas Bidwell, 22, Hicksville, public indecency.
Cameron Black, 21, Bryan, driving under suspension, violation of marked lanes; Tanner Hight, 26, Kokomo, Ind., protection order violation; Anthony Howard, 39, 1675 Cimarron Lane, disorderly conduct; Brittani Payne, 27, 1725 Seminole Ave., protection order violation; Tyler Smith, 29, 1695 Cimarron Lane, disorderly conduct, theft; Lacey Icenhour, 27, Auburn, Ind., dispensing of litter, criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct; Brandy Haynes, 40, 21275 Parkview Drive, driving under suspension, fictitious registration; Ruth Behringer, 64, 1227 Schultz St., driving under suspension.
Robert Fenter Jr., 50, 06909 Ohio 66, OVI, driving under suspension, signal violation; Samuel Flores, 21, 711 Village Lane, driving under suspension; Logan Owens, 19, 1239 S. Jackson Ave., open container.
Forfeiting bonds: Mark Wilhelm, 41, New Bavaria, disorderly conduct while intoxicated ($159).
Sentenced: Bradley Thompson, 46, 420 Highland St., no operator’s license, $100 fine; Billy Buriel, 42, 2 Mirival Lane, no operator’s license, $100 fine suspended; Sherri Dalton, 47, 09020 Christy Road, cruelty to a companion animal, $250 fine, 90 days jail suspended, surrender all dogs to the Defiance County Humane Society, may not possess any companion animal for a period of 5 years.
Eric Garza, 32, Hicksville, driving under suspension, $100 fine suspended; Tammy Isbell, 55, Sherwood, theft, $100 fine, 2 days jail; Travis Ooten-Webb, 31, 625 Grover Ave., fictitious registration, $50 fine.
Cindel Fenter, 31, 15803 County Road 191, child restraint, $50 fine; Brianna Ward, 32, 1047 Jackson Ave., driving under suspension, $100 fine; Cari Whitman, 18, address unavailable, disorderly conduct, no fine; Ashley Cole, 31, Toledo, disorderly conduct, $150 fine suspended.
Lucio Flores, 52, 1983 S. Jefferson Ave., criminal trespassing, $25 fine; Cyrus Siebeneck, 19, 13479 Dohoney Road, willful disregard, $50 fine; Christopher Rhoden, 28, Hebron, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Trinity Temple, 20, 1239 S. Jackson Ave., open container, $150 fine.
Matthew Luginbill, 30, Oakwood, fictitious registration, $50 fine; drug paraphernalia, $150 fine
Michael Kelley, 41, Sherwood, hit-skip, $250 fine, 90 days jail suspended; driving under suspension, no safety belt, dismissed; failure to yield at a stop sign, $25 fine.
Joseph Peters, 65, Elida, traffic control device, $50 fine; wrong plates, no safety belt, dismissed; commercial vehicle without CDL possession, $250 fine, 10 days jail suspended.
Justin White, 31, Maybee, Mich., OVI, $375 fine, 3 days jail, one-year license suspension; violation of marked lanes, no safety belt, dismissed.
Nathan Brown, 33, Paulding, theft, $100 fine, 2 days jail; criminal damaging, $500 fine suspended, 30 days jail suspended; criminal trespassing, driving under suspension, dismissed.
Brenda Hawkins, 55, Hicksville, failure to apply for a dog license, $25 fine; failure to confine a dog, failure to apply for a dog license, dismissed; failure to confine a dog, $25 fine.
Kelly Moore, 43, Wauseon, driving under suspension, $100 fine; violation of marked lanes, no fine.
Isaac Sanchez, 43, Sherwood, no operator’s license, $100 fine; failure to yield at a stop sign, $25 fine.
