Defiance Municipal Court
Set for pre-trial hearings: Natalie Babcock, 28, 596 St. Paul St., theft, bond of $2,500 with 10% cash allowance set to continue; Isaac Bruno, 44, 259 Corwin St., domestic violence, illegal restraint, bond of $1,500 with 10% cash allowance set to continue; Eric Gossman, 38, McClure, possession of drug instruments, obstructing, resisting arrest, driving under suspension; Juan Pena Hernandez, 29, Archbold, OVI, no operator's license, turn violation, continuous line/lanes; Brooks Ullinskey, 40, 717 Bouton Ave., driving under suspension, signal violation, failure to display plates; Melisa Perez, 42, 29059 Ohio 281, OVI, signal violation; Bradley Bodenbender, 26, Bryan, OVI-2, driving under suspension, unsafe approach of an emergency vehicle; David Dangler, 37, Napoleon, OVI, lanes of travel; Gary Szabo, 50, 1057 Valley Forge Drive, criminal trespassing; Nathan Brown, 32, Paulding, criminal trespassing.
Forfeiting bonds: Kolby Wellman, 26, 35 Deville Drive, disorderly conduct ($159); Haley Wolfrum, 20, 04410 Trinity Road, failure to confine a dog ($125), failure to confine a dog ($55), failure to confine a dog ($55).
Sentenced: Noah Frisby, 19, Sherwood, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Timothy Grunden, 19, 1221 Ayersville Ave., driving under suspension, $100 fine; Michael Humphreys Jr., 40, 860 McKinley St., expired operator's license, $50 fine; Kelly Stephens, 39, 1392 S. Jackson Ave., driving under suspension, $100 fine; Aaron Becher, 49, 624 Henry St., disorderly conduct while intoxicated, $50 fine; Tyler Sanders, 36, 28157 County Road 424, fishing with a cast net, $50 fine.
Larry Grant Jr., 41, 14193 County Road 263, theft, $500 fine suspended, 6 days jail; obstructing, dismissed.
Scott Miller, 55, Butler, Ind., OVI-3, $850 fine, 30 days jail, two-year license suspension; driving under suspension, fictitious registration, dismissed.
Brent Wiemken, 52, Ney, resisting arrest, $250 fine, 90 days jail suspended; physical control, $250 fine, 3 days jail, one-year license suspension; speed, dismissed.
Matthew Hahn Jr., 31, 107 Ridge St., drug abuse of less than 100 grams, $150 fine suspended; driving under suspension, $100 fine; expired plates, no fine.
Nicole Brinkman, 42, 1083 Elmwood Drive, disorderly conduct while intoxicated, disorderly conduct while intoxicated, dismissed; OVI, $500 fine, 10 days jail, one-year license suspension.
Jordan Bowers, 20, 1119 Hopkins St., driving under suspension, $50 fine; display of plates, no fine.
