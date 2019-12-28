• Court Results
Defiance Municipal Court
Rafeal Vasquez, 21, Hicksville, appeared via video for arraignment on a charge of domestic violence. He had appeared in court Dec. 20 on another charges of domestic violence and aggravated menacing. A pre-trial for all three charges was set for Jan. 14 at 11:30 a.m. Bond was set at $3,000 cash or surety with a 10% cash allowance.
Trent King, 26, Ney, appeared for arraignment on charges of felony OVI and operating a vehicle without insurance. A preliminary hearing was set for Monday at 2:30 p.m. His personal recognizance bond was continued.
Samuel Perez, 47, 221 W. Rosewood Ave., appeared in a continuation of his arraignment hearing on charges of possession of psilocybe and possession of cocaine. A preliminary hearing was set for Jan. 3 at 1 p.m. Charges of marijuana paraphernalia, drug abuse, OVI second offense, and tail light also were continued to that time. His personal recognizance bond was continued.
Carl Dotson, 51, 1696 Dakota Place, appeared for the continuation of an arraignment hearing on the charge of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. A preliminary hearing was set for Jan. 3 at 2 p.m. His personal recognizance bond was continued.
Set for pre-trial hearing: Kim Fitch, 28, Napoleon, OVI, driving under suspension, failure to control; Chelsea Roberson, 22, 758 Jackson Ave., OVI, red light, fleeing and eluding, marijuana paraphernalia; Joseph Guajardo, 73, 412 Highland St., disorderly conduct; Martin Guajardo Jr., 71, 412 Highland St., disorderly conduct; Rhonda Melioli-Brooks, 32, 07640 Ohio 15, obstructing official business.
Forfeiting bonds: Joy Grahn, 42, 813 Dolan St., failure to apply for a dog license, $125; Frank Morawski, 64, 610 Nicholas St., failure to register a dog, $125, and failure to confine a dog, $55.
Sentenced: Jack Harter, 1017 Wayne Ave., driving under suspension, $100 fine; Rita Bowling, 46, 344 Wilson St., failure to confine a dog, $100 fine; Gary Kehle, 55, Wauseon, drug abuse, $100 fine.
Stacy Aden, 48, Mendenhall, Miss., OVI, $400 fine, four days jail, one-year license suspension; right half of road, $50 fine; driving on closed road, $50 fine; open container, $50 fine.
Moses Andonegui, 62, 1141 Thurman St., OVI, $400 fine, three days jail, one-year license suspension; improper right turn, $50 fine.
Wendy Tillery, 47, 07640 Ohio 15, driving under suspension, $150 fine; speed, $50.
Tylan Baker, 41, Washington Courthouse, OVI, $400 fine, three days jail, one-year license suspension; turn signal violation, $50 fine.
Gage Bergeon, 21, 23109 Flory Road, domestic violence, $100 fine, one day jail; aggravated menacing, $250 fine; domestic violence, dismissed.
Cody Fleming, 35, Mark Center, two counts of driving under suspension, $300 fine; two counts of fictitious registration, $225 fine; no seat belt, found not guilty and discharged without costs.
