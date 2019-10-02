• Court Results
Defiance Municipal Court
Manuel Santiago, 40, 210 W. Rosewood Ave., appeared on charges of robbery, a second-degree felony; and obstructing, a second-degree misdemeanor. His case was continued to today and his bond was set at $150,000. On Sunday, Santiago was allegedly involved in an incident in the 900 block of Warren Street.
Agapito Molina Jr., 60, 605 Riverside Ave., appeared on a charge of fugitive from justice. He waived extradition to Nueces County, Texas, and was made available for release to the authorities. He was held without bond.
Roel Raya Jr., 37, 427 Franklin St., appeared on a charge of trafficking drugs, a fourth-degree felony. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Monday and bond was to continue as set.
Emilio Rodriguez, 29, 936 Wilhelm St., appeared on a charge of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Thursday and bond was to continue as set.
Set for pre-trial hearings: Matthew Gentry, 38, 844 N. Clinton St., resisting arrest, disorderly conduct; Ronald Carpenter, 41, 10748 Haller Road, OVI, lanes of travel; Aaron Webb, 39, 1053 Hotel Drive, wrongful entrustment; Brooks Overholt, 26, Paulding, aggravated menacing, telecommunications harassment; Destini Tillery, 20, Payne, theft; Clarissa Brown, 31, 102 East St., disorderly conduct; Kelvin McFadden, 25, 817 Indian Bridge Lane, assault; Marlon Moore, 30, 102 East St., assault; Lakesha Young, 26, 1033 Riverside Ave., assault; Angela Adolf, 39, 860 McKinley St., theft without consent; Antonio Rivas III, 34, 360 E. Rosewood Ave., obstructing, disturbing a lawful meeting; Anthony Gonzales, 23, Toledo, assault; Brandon Whalen, 22, Swanton, physical control, possession of drug instruments; Aaron Pelland, 33, Sherwood, OVI.
Forfeiting bonds: Bobby Mildred Garcia, 42, 844 N. Clinton St., disorderly conduct, $159; Rebecca Kees, 61, Harlan, Ind., failure to confine a dog, $125; Noah Garza, 18, 1103 Grove St., failure to confine a dog, second offense, $175; Sarah Mavis, 32, 1601 State Service Road, failure to confine a dog, $125.
Sentenced: Samuel Williams, 18, Napoleon, underage consumption, costs only; Tammy Bechtol, 46, 18244 Switzer Road, failure to apply for a dog license, $25 fine; Jamie Gares, 56, Hicksville, failure to confine a dog, $25 fine; William Couts, 38, 1434 S. Jackson Ave., driving under suspension, $100 fine; Destini Tillery, 20, Payne, driving under suspension, $250 fine.
James Hunter Jr., 21, 844 N. Clinton St., driving under suspension, $100 fine; no brake lights, $50 fine.
