Defiance Municipal Court

John Black, 48, Sherwood, waived preliminary hearings on charges of disrupting public service and assault, both fourth-degree felonies. The cases were bound over to Defiance Common Pleas Court. Three charges of menacing, all fourth-degree misdemeanors, were transferred, along with the felonies.

Jata Gregory-Scott, 30, Toledo, appeared on a charge of theft, a fifth-degree felony. The case was continued to today and an attorney was appointed.

John Kryder, 32, Napoleon, appeared on two charges of felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and one count of OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor. His case was continued to today and a $100,000 bond was set with a 10% cash allowance.

Matthew Lucas II, 40, Defiance, appeared on a charge of burglary, a fourth-degree felony. His case was continued to today and an attorney was appointed. Bond was set at $10,000 with a 10% cash allowance.

Nathan Brown, 31, 13371 Oris Ave., appeared on a charge of aggravated drug possession, a fifth-degree felony. His case was set for preliminary hearing on Monday. His bond was continued.

Lakeeshia Pickett, 42, Indianapolis, waived extradition to Dekalb County, Ind., after failing to appear for a hearing in DeKalb Superior Court. She also pleaded not guilty to local misdemeanor charges of criminal damaging and disorderly conduct. A pre-trial hearing also was set on charges of criminal damaging and disorderly conduct.

Set for pre-trial hearing: Anthony Hall, 49, 1462 Terrawanda Drive, OVI, failure to control, underage person, obstructing; Octaviano Macias, 65, Bryan, OVI (second offense), operating a vehicle off street without regard for the safety of persons or property; Ricardo Maquin, 28, Hicksville, child endangering; Amy Bach, 46, Lima, driving under suspension; Emily Mack, 32, 907 Dotterer St., criminal damaging, assault; Devin Richardson, 26, 825 Wayne Ave., resisting arrest, obstructing official business, criminal damaging, disorderly conduct while intoxicated; Ramiro Moreno, 55, 625 Wayne Ave., disorderly conduct; Steve Branham, 36, Oakwood, OVI (third offense), assured clear distance ahead; James Cain, 50, 1020 Perry St., following too closely, signal violation.

Forfeiting bonds: Mary Hoffman, 68, 731 Jackson Ave., failure to apply for a dog license, $125.

Sentenced: Andrew Caperton, 21, 35 Main St., driving under suspension, $150 fine; Kent Nienberg, 32, Ottawa, improper handling of firearms, $100 fine; Robert Groh, 32, 5105 Havenwood Drive, failure to confine dog, $25.

Scott Miller, 54, Wauseon, driving under suspension, $350 fine; expired plates, $25 fine.

Fernando Cruz Jr., 31, 411 Highland St., inducting panic, $250 fine; resisting arrest, $100 fine; disorderly conduct while intoxicated, $25 fine.

