Defiance Municipal Court
Kevin Chencinski, 51, 412 Myers St., appeared via video on a charge of gross sexual imposition, a third degree felony. He waived the preliminary hearing, the case was transferred to Defiance County Common Pleas Court. Bond continues at $100,000 with 10% allowed.
Pre-trial hearings set: Pamela Fuller, 67, Hicksville, tampering with records; Jason Warner, 42, Hicksville, OVI.
Forfeiting bonds: Robert Donley Jr., 41, Ney, animal running at large ($125); Eden Hinojosa, 21, Findlay, possession of marijuana ($259).
Sentenced: Angel Castaneda, 24, 65 Lakeview Drive, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one year license suspension, no similar violation for two years, driver intervention program in lieu of jail; drug paraphernalia/marijuana, possession of marijuana, both dismissed, contraband remanded to the custody of the arresting agency; headlight violation, dismissed.
Zachary Krontz, 33, 923 Asa St., persistent disorderly conduct, $250 fine/$150 suspended, no similar violation for one year, comply with VA treatment regimen; resisting arrest, dismissed.
Kenneth Jankowski, 30, Wauseon, OVI, $525 fine, 90 days jail/80 days suspended, one year license suspension, no similar violation for two years, substance abuse assessment; violation of marked lanes, no seat belt, drug paraphernalia/marijuana, possession of marijuana, open container, all dismissed.
Gabriel Valle, 45, 825 Indian Bridge Lane, OVI, $525 fine, 180 days jail/160 days suspended, one year license suspension, no similar violation for two years, substance abuse assessment; open container, lanes of travel, both dismissed.
Jason Sparks, 50, Fort Wayne, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one year license suspension, no similar violation for two years, driver intervention program in lieu of jail; drug paraphernalia/marijuana, possession of drugs/marijuana, open container, violation of marked lanes, all dismissed.
Virginia Jordan, 36, Bryan, theft, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 90 days jail/88 days suspended, no similar violation and stay off Walmart premises for two years; Megan Johnson, 26, Harlan, Ind., domestic violence, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 180 days jail/178 days suspended, no similar violation for five years, assessment for women who use force, temporary protection order dissolved; Christopher Davis, 47, Montpelier, driving under suspension, $100 fine suspended; Brandon Sprow, 32, Fayette, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Christian Chavez, 24, 817 Jackson Ave., failure to yield, $100 fine, 30 days jail suspended, no similar violation for one year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.