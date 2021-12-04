Defiance Municipal Court

Kevin Chencinski, 51, 412 Myers St., appeared via video on a charge of gross sexual imposition, a third degree felony. He waived the preliminary hearing, the case was transferred to Defiance County Common Pleas Court. Bond continues at $100,000 with 10% allowed.

Pre-trial hearings set: Pamela Fuller, 67, Hicksville, tampering with records; Jason Warner, 42, Hicksville, OVI.

Forfeiting bonds: Robert Donley Jr., 41, Ney, animal running at large ($125); Eden Hinojosa, 21, Findlay, possession of marijuana ($259).

Sentenced: Angel Castaneda, 24, 65 Lakeview Drive, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one year license suspension, no similar violation for two years, driver intervention program in lieu of jail; drug paraphernalia/marijuana, possession of marijuana, both dismissed, contraband remanded to the custody of the arresting agency; headlight violation, dismissed.

Zachary Krontz, 33, 923 Asa St., persistent disorderly conduct, $250 fine/$150 suspended, no similar violation for one year, comply with VA treatment regimen; resisting arrest, dismissed.

Kenneth Jankowski, 30, Wauseon, OVI, $525 fine, 90 days jail/80 days suspended, one year license suspension, no similar violation for two years, substance abuse assessment; violation of marked lanes, no seat belt, drug paraphernalia/marijuana, possession of marijuana, open container, all dismissed.

Gabriel Valle, 45, 825 Indian Bridge Lane, OVI, $525 fine, 180 days jail/160 days suspended, one year license suspension, no similar violation for two years, substance abuse assessment; open container, lanes of travel, both dismissed.

Jason Sparks, 50, Fort Wayne, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one year license suspension, no similar violation for two years, driver intervention program in lieu of jail; drug paraphernalia/marijuana, possession of drugs/marijuana, open container, violation of marked lanes, all dismissed.

Virginia Jordan, 36, Bryan, theft, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 90 days jail/88 days suspended, no similar violation and stay off Walmart premises for two years; Megan Johnson, 26, Harlan, Ind., domestic violence, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 180 days jail/178 days suspended, no similar violation for five years, assessment for women who use force, temporary protection order dissolved; Christopher Davis, 47, Montpelier, driving under suspension, $100 fine suspended; Brandon Sprow, 32, Fayette, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Christian Chavez, 24, 817 Jackson Ave., failure to yield, $100 fine, 30 days jail suspended, no similar violation for one year.

