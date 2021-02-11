Defiance Municipal Court
Joel Malone, 47, 827 Washington Ave., appeared on second-degree felony charges of possession of drugs. Malone waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court. Bond of $15,000 was set to continue with a 10% cash allowance.
Jaylin Rice, 20, Fort Wayne, appeared on a fourth-degree felony charge of receiving stolen property. Rice waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court. Rice also appeared on misdemeanor charges of no operator's license. The charge was transferred with the felony.
Set for pre-trial hearings: Dominic Simon, 23, Payne, violation of a protection order; Michael Bonner II, 48, Beford, Mich., driving under suspension, speed, drug paraphernalia; Chance Walker, 19, Napoleon, telecommunications harassment; Anthony Howard, 38, 1695 Cimarron Lane, disorderly conduct; Jeffrey Bell, 40, 518 Washington Ave., domestic violence; Tyler Smith, 29, 1695 Cimarron Lane, theft, disorderly conduct; Gage Wolfrum, 28, 907 Greenbriar Lane, assault; Rochelle Clemons, 22, 1025 Washington Ave., assault; Robert Shaffer Jr., 56, 628 Tiedeman Ave., failure to control; Sarah Dombroff, 38, 881 Circle Drive, driving under suspension; Katelyn Muzy, 26, 700 Kiser Road, driving under suspension; Christopher Hoeffel, 35, 1408 S. Jackson Ave., public indecency; Lyla Gurwell, 59, 28904 Youngman Road, theft; Melisa Sears, 444, Paulding, theft.
Forfeiting bonds: Shane Jasso, 36, Hicksville, disorderly conduct ($158); Alexander Yocklin, 34, 1991 S. Clinton St., failure to confine a dog ($125).
Sentenced: Joseph Taliaferro II, 37, Bryan, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Joshua Villanueva, 32, 1508 Terrawenda Drive, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Salina Nieto, 29, Toledo, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Chad Poineau, 412, 15625 Harris Road, improper handling of a firearm, $100 fine; Patricia Burch, 28, Oakwood, driving under suspension, $100 fine.
Joshuia Barnwell, 33, 426 W. High St., domestic violence, $250 fine suspended, 1 day jail; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, dismissed; protection order violation, $500 fine suspended, 15 days jail.
