Defiance Municipal Court
Michael Smith, 61, Melrose, appeared on a charge of menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony. Smith waived his right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court.
Set for pre-trial hearings: Stephen Schomaeker, 25, 225 Hopkins St., domestic violence; Michael Holifield, 52, 1516 Terrawenda Drive, hit-and-skip, failure to control, falsification; Sunsirae Simon, 20, 236 Corwin St., aggravated menacing, domestic violence, drug abuse of less than 100 grams; Thomas Tanner, 28, Toledo, assault.
Sentenced: Ricky Gomez, 20, Wauseon, no tail lights, no fine; possession of marijuana, $100 fine.
Shanna Crossland, 43, 28949 Ohio 281, dangerous dog, $250 fine; failure to control, $250 fine.
