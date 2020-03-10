Defiance Municipal Court

Set for pre-sentence hearing: Ronald Blankenbeckler, 40, Pioneer, disorderly conduct; KCA Palladino, 24, 2168 Royal Oak Ave., OVI, OVI, expired plates; Robert Welcher, 33, Rochester, driving under suspension, speed; Kayla Baird, 32, Edgerton, drug paraphernalia, possession of drugs.

Forfeiting bonds, Beth Curtzwiler, 60, 2069 Ginter Road, failure to control ($175); Janice Ray, 64, 1574 Westgate Drive, failure to confine a dog ($125); Chad Shock, 49, 8144 Ohio 15, failure to apply for a dog license ($125), failure to confine a dog ($55); Ricky Smith, 63, 734 Harrison Ave., failure to confine a dog ($125).

Sentenced: Santiel Feliciano Gregorio, 28, Grover Hill, failure to control $25 fine; Kelvin McFadden, 26, 887 Circle Drive, assault, $250 fine, 5 days jail; Zachariah Ankney, Ney, animals at large, $75 fine; Joshua White, 28, Toledo, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Kylie Shidler, 28, Bryan, failure to control, $25 fine; Samantha Bussing, 33, 24428 Bowman Road, failure to yield to a public safety vehicle, $50 fine.

Luis Berni Lopez Dami, 26, Hicksville, no operator's license, $100 fine; failure to yield, $25 fine.

