Defiance Municipal Court
Set for pre-sentence hearing: Ronald Blankenbeckler, 40, Pioneer, disorderly conduct; KCA Palladino, 24, 2168 Royal Oak Ave., OVI, OVI, expired plates; Robert Welcher, 33, Rochester, driving under suspension, speed; Kayla Baird, 32, Edgerton, drug paraphernalia, possession of drugs.
Forfeiting bonds, Beth Curtzwiler, 60, 2069 Ginter Road, failure to control ($175); Janice Ray, 64, 1574 Westgate Drive, failure to confine a dog ($125); Chad Shock, 49, 8144 Ohio 15, failure to apply for a dog license ($125), failure to confine a dog ($55); Ricky Smith, 63, 734 Harrison Ave., failure to confine a dog ($125).
Sentenced: Santiel Feliciano Gregorio, 28, Grover Hill, failure to control $25 fine; Kelvin McFadden, 26, 887 Circle Drive, assault, $250 fine, 5 days jail; Zachariah Ankney, Ney, animals at large, $75 fine; Joshua White, 28, Toledo, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Kylie Shidler, 28, Bryan, failure to control, $25 fine; Samantha Bussing, 33, 24428 Bowman Road, failure to yield to a public safety vehicle, $50 fine.
Luis Berni Lopez Dami, 26, Hicksville, no operator's license, $100 fine; failure to yield, $25 fine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.