• Court Results

Defiance Municipal Court

Robert Andrist, 41, Sherwood, appeared on charges of failure to register as a sex offender. Andrist waived his right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court.

Celesta Delorey, 40, Hicksville, appeared on charges of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Delorey waived her right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court.

Set for pre-trial hearings: Robert Andrist, 41, Sherwood, driving under suspension, railroad crossing violation; Brian Saum, 36, Hicksville, domestic violence, bond of $100,000 was set to continue; Tony Garza, 62, Paulding, failure to register; Brandon Goehler, 34, Wauseon, OVI-2, violation of marked lanes; Melissa Thompson, 827 Washington, failure to confine a dog.

Forfeiting bonds: Donald Laney, 74, Hicksville, disorderly conduct while intoxicated, $159.

Sentenced: Zachary Zeedyke, 23, Ney, failure to control, no fine; Dillon Sailer, 27, Bryan, drug paraphernalia, $150 fine; Devonchie Trammell, 23, 530 Degler St., no operator's license, $100 fine; Soccorro Triana Reyes, 32, 903 Ayersville Ave., driving under suspension, $100 fine; Jeremy Baer, 36, Willshire, disorderly conduct, $100 fine, 2 days jail; Joseph Smith, 43, Hicksville, domestic violence, $100 fine, 2 days jail, batterer's intervention program.

Thomas Stubli, 59, Bryan, speed, $40 fine; expired plates, dismissed.

Samuel Graber, 48, Hicksville, failure to apply for a dog license, $25 fine; failure to apply for a dog license, $25 fine; failure to apply for a dog license, $25 fine; cruelty to a companion animal, $250 fine, 90 days jail suspended, no companion animals for five years; cruelty to companion animals, dismissed; cruelty to companion animals, dismissed.

Amy Bach, 47, 1939 E. Second St., driving under suspension, $100 fine; headlight violation, failure to register, dismissed; driving under suspension, $100 fine; failure to register, $25 fine.

Daniel Estep, 22, 06909 Ohio 66, OVI, dismissed; OVI, $375 fine, 6 days jail (driver's intervention program), one-year license suspension; driving under suspension, dismissed; violation of marked lanes, dismissed.

Richard Justice Jr., 35, Hicksville, domestic violence, $100 fine, 2 days jail, batterer's intervention program; endangering children, violation of a temporary protection order, dismissed.

Cody Worman, 29, Waterloo, Ind., driving under suspension, $100 fine; theft, $150 fine, 2 days jail.

Taylor Davis, 26, Montpelier, drug paraphernalia, dismissed; possession of drugs, $150 fine; reckless operation-2, $250 fine, 3 days jail (driver's intervention program); display of plates, dismissed.

Arianna Campos, 21, 633 1/2 Ravine Ave., OVI, $375 fine, 3 days jail (driver's intervention program), one-year license suspension; left of center, dismissed

