• Court Results
Defiance Municipal Court
Robert Andrist, 41, Sherwood, appeared on charges of failure to register as a sex offender. Andrist waived his right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court.
Celesta Delorey, 40, Hicksville, appeared on charges of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Delorey waived her right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court.
Set for pre-trial hearings: Robert Andrist, 41, Sherwood, driving under suspension, railroad crossing violation; Brian Saum, 36, Hicksville, domestic violence, bond of $100,000 was set to continue; Tony Garza, 62, Paulding, failure to register; Brandon Goehler, 34, Wauseon, OVI-2, violation of marked lanes; Melissa Thompson, 827 Washington, failure to confine a dog.
Forfeiting bonds: Donald Laney, 74, Hicksville, disorderly conduct while intoxicated, $159.
Sentenced: Zachary Zeedyke, 23, Ney, failure to control, no fine; Dillon Sailer, 27, Bryan, drug paraphernalia, $150 fine; Devonchie Trammell, 23, 530 Degler St., no operator's license, $100 fine; Soccorro Triana Reyes, 32, 903 Ayersville Ave., driving under suspension, $100 fine; Jeremy Baer, 36, Willshire, disorderly conduct, $100 fine, 2 days jail; Joseph Smith, 43, Hicksville, domestic violence, $100 fine, 2 days jail, batterer's intervention program.
Thomas Stubli, 59, Bryan, speed, $40 fine; expired plates, dismissed.
Samuel Graber, 48, Hicksville, failure to apply for a dog license, $25 fine; failure to apply for a dog license, $25 fine; failure to apply for a dog license, $25 fine; cruelty to a companion animal, $250 fine, 90 days jail suspended, no companion animals for five years; cruelty to companion animals, dismissed; cruelty to companion animals, dismissed.
Amy Bach, 47, 1939 E. Second St., driving under suspension, $100 fine; headlight violation, failure to register, dismissed; driving under suspension, $100 fine; failure to register, $25 fine.
Daniel Estep, 22, 06909 Ohio 66, OVI, dismissed; OVI, $375 fine, 6 days jail (driver's intervention program), one-year license suspension; driving under suspension, dismissed; violation of marked lanes, dismissed.
Richard Justice Jr., 35, Hicksville, domestic violence, $100 fine, 2 days jail, batterer's intervention program; endangering children, violation of a temporary protection order, dismissed.
Cody Worman, 29, Waterloo, Ind., driving under suspension, $100 fine; theft, $150 fine, 2 days jail.
Taylor Davis, 26, Montpelier, drug paraphernalia, dismissed; possession of drugs, $150 fine; reckless operation-2, $250 fine, 3 days jail (driver's intervention program); display of plates, dismissed.
Arianna Campos, 21, 633 1/2 Ravine Ave., OVI, $375 fine, 3 days jail (driver's intervention program), one-year license suspension; left of center, dismissed
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.