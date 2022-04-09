Dustin Altman, 33, 1433 South Jackson Ave., waived his right to a preliminary hearing on charges of abduction, a third-degree felony, and domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, and he was bound over to a Defiance County grand jury. His bond was modified from $100,000 with a 10% allowance provision to personal recognizance with GPS monitoring.

Set for pretrial: Cody Lutz, 30, 1200 Ralston Ave., OVI, no tail lights; Isaac Valle, 28, 52 Squires Ave., OVI, driving under suspension, failure to control; Chaz Wiley, 25, 1696 Dakota Place, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct while intoxicated.

Forfeiting bonds: Johnny Hill, 34, Hicksville, possession of drug paraphernalia/marijuana ($261); Robert Dodd, 32, 1122 South Clinton St., failure to confine dog ($150).

Sentenced: Travis Mason, 30, Melrose, OVI, $625/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one-year license suspensions; possession of marijuana, dismissed, contraband remanded to the custody of the arresting agency; violation of marked lanes, no safety belt, dismissed.

Cheryl Wolff, 40, 808 Jefferson Ave., OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/24 days suspended, one-year license suspension, driver intervention program in lieu of jail; OVI, dismissed without costs; lanes of travel, dismissed with costs.

Joseph Daly, 53, Hicksville, OVI, $525 fine, 180 days jail/160 days suspended, one-year license suspension, substance abuse assessment; slow speed, dismissed.

April Hollinger, 38, Antwerp, driving under suspension, $100 fine; no child restraint, $25 fine; headlight aim, costs only.

Desire Walker, 20, 701 N. Clinton St., theft, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 90 days jail/88 days suspended, complete shoplifters alternative course in lieu of two days jail; Jerry Tipton, 59, 817 Indiana Bridge Lane, driving under suspension, $500 fine/$250 suspended, 90 days jail/87 days suspended; My Asia Wallace, 19, 701 N. Clinton St., theft, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 90 days jail/88 days suspended, complete shoplifters alternative course in lieu of two days jail; Crystal White-Andrews, 52, Sherwood, inducing panic, $500 fine suspended, 180 days jail/167 days suspended, mental health assessment; Kathy Jewell, 67, 1460 Mustang Drive, furnishing or sale of alcohol to underage person, $500 fine.

