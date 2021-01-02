Defiance Municipal Court

Mark Banks, 40, 578 Defiance Crossing, appeared on charges of domestic violence, a third-degree felony. Banks waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court. Bond was set at $50,000 with a 10% cash allowance.

Java Barnwell, 55, Cecil, appeared on a fourth-degree burglary charge. Barnwell waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court. Her bond of $50,000 was set to continue.

William Shafer, 61, 724 Summit St., appeared on a domestic violence charge, a fourth-degree felony. Shafer waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court. Bond was modified to $50,000 with a 10% cash allowance.

Set for pre-trial hearings: Brenda Fisher, 33, 1556 Terrawanda Drive, violation of a temporary protection order; Dustin Hernandez, 34, 21275 Parkview Drive, voyeurism, criminal trespassing, OVI, temporary permit, failure to yield; Andrew Hess, 29, 121 Ponderosa Pine Drive, OVI, violation of marked lanes, hit-skip; DeAngelo Mathis, 24, Toledo, theft, obstructing; Kalvin McGlown, 30, Toledo, theft, drug abuse; Cameron Black, 21, Bryan, driving under suspension, violation of marked lanes; Mark Castillo, 29, 26640 Shindler Road, driving under suspension; Jennifer Hoellrich, 36, Napoleon, OVI, stop sign violation; Anthony Howard, 39, 1695 Cimarron Lane, misuse of 911; Ian Geesey, 30, Bryan, criminal mischief; Shane Starr, 34, Napoleon, disorderly conduct; Matthew Costanzo, 34, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; Matthew Gentry, 39, 844 N. Clinton St., violation of a temporary protection order; Joshua Klusman, 32, 619 Euclid Ave., obstructing, resisting arrest; Ramona Myers, 47, Mark Center, criminal trespassing, driving under suspension; Michelle Rooks, 34, Cecil, driving under suspension, theft; Christopher Borstelman, 34, 870 Mckinley St., assured cleared distance; Joshua Grimes, 33, 21796 Parkview Drive, driving under suspension, fictitious registration, failure to control, driving under suspension; Nicolis Hefner, 32, Sherwood, driving under suspension, expired plates; Michael Shreve, 46, Holgate, parking on the road; Thomas Nally, 36, Sherwood, menacing; Connie Slagle, 60, Liberty Center, falsification; William Evans, 19, Citra, driving under suspension, failure to yield; Brooke Champada, 28, Bryan, theft; Aaron Swanson, 29, 900 Anthony Wayne Blvd., domestic violence; Joseph Peters, 65, Elida, traffic control device, wrong plates, no safety belt, commercial vehicle without a CDL; Auston Coressel, 21, 1676 Terrawenda Drive, OVI, lighted lights, improper handling of a firearm, disorderly conduct while intoxicated, drug paraphernalia; Alexzander Glowinski, 27, 342 Carter Road, OVI; Andrea Gill, 45, Morenci, Mich., drug abuse of less than 100 grams, open container; Jason Dufresne, 37, 1183 Jefferson Ave., disorderly conduct; Brittany Moore, 30, 938 Washington Ave., disorderly conduct; John Sanchez, 62, 740 Harrison Ave., disorderly conduct.

Forfeiting bonds: Preston Arbuckle, 31, 599 Bunn Drive, disorderly conduct ($159); Chad Morris, 44, 940 Washington Ave., disorderly conduct ($159).

Sentenced: Michael Baldwin Jr., 35, 21785 Ohio 18, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Justin Sharp, 26, 724 Summit St., possession of marijuana/drugs, $150 fine; Joshua Evans, 39, 212 Hopkins St., criminal mischief, $50 fine, 10 days jail suspended;Benjamin Roe, 19, Fort Wayne, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Randy Ashbaugh, 52, 21338 Parkview Drive, barking dogs, $25 fine; Mackenzie McBride, 30, Fort Wayne, obstructing, $100 fine; Toby Walters Jr., 23, Sherwood, drug paraphernalia, $150 fine; Susan Clinger, 62, 1437 Riverbend Drive, failure to yield, $45 fine; Natasha Ryan, 34, 733 Summit St., domestic violence, 2 days jail; Derek Brown, 37, Payne, no operator’s license, $100 fine; Robert Bowsher, 49, Hicksville, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Demetria Baskin, 37, 518 Washington Ave., disorderly conduct, $50 fine; Pete Bostelman, 50, 942 Wilhelm St., driving under suspension, $100 fine; Thomas Knight, 47, 927 Perry St., assured cleared distance, $25 fine; Dustin McCullough, 34, Oakwood, assured cleared distance, $25 fine; Richard Wagner, 42, 938 Washington Ave., disorderly conduct, $25 fine; Scott Ward, 59, 41 Squires Ave., disorderly conduct while intoxicated, $50 fine suspended.

Bethany Pittsley, 47, 412 Douglas Ave., driving under suspension, dismissed; driving under suspension, $100 fine.

Xavyer Brown, 18, Hicksville, drug paraphernalia, $150 fine; possession of drugs, $150 fine.

Christopher Speelman, 52, Paulding, obstructing, $100 fine, 60 days jail suspended; criminal trespassing, $50 fine, 30 days jail suspended; disorderly conduct, OVI, dismissed.

Desirae Pahl, 22, Holgate, domestic violence, 12 days jail; violation of a temporary protection order, dismissed.

Fabian Aguilar, 33, Oakwood, vehicular homicide, $375 fine, 60 days jail, two-year license suspension, 250 community hours in honor of victim; left of center, $25 fine.

Brooke Champada, 28, Bryan, theft, 90 days jail suspended; theft, 30 days jail; criminal trespassing, possession of marijuana, theft, dismissed.

Jeffrey Bell, 40, 518 Washington Ave., misuse of 911, $50 fine, 30 days jail suspended; disorderly conduct while intoxicated, $100 fine.

Chayce Nuemeier, 22, Liberty Center, driving under suspension, $75 fine; no safety belt, $30 fine.

Brandon Whalen, 23, Swanton, driving under suspension, $75 fine; stop sign violation, $25 fine.

Daran Stephenson, 41, 1035 Grove St., driving under suspension, $100 fine; no tail lights, no fine.

Trever Rosene, 23, Wauseon, possession of drugs, dismissed; OVI, $375 fine, 3 day jail, one-year license suspension.

Derrick Haslip, 34, Hicksville, obstructing, $250 fine, 1 day jail; disorderly conduct, dismissed.

Scott Swartz, 39, Adrian, Mich., OVI, $850 fine, 30 days jail, two-year license suspension; hit-skip, driving under suspension, dismissed; assured cleared distance, $25 fine.

Toma Swiney, 46, 1722 Alpha Lane, no motorcycle endorsement, failure to control, dismissed.

Benard Celestine, 44, Montpelier, OVI, $375 fine, 3 days jail, one-year license suspension; no operator’s license, red light, dismissed.

Mariah McClish, 23, Hicksville, domestic violence, $100 fine, 1 day jail; unlawful restraint, dismissed.

Dustin Blake, 22, 26825 Behrens Road, domestic violence, dismissed; endangering children, 2 days jail.

Recommended for you

Load comments