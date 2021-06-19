Defiance Municipal Court

Sentenced: Emily Sanchez, 27, OVi-1, $525 fine, three days jail, one year license suspension; stop sign violation, dismissed.

Talishia Wilson, 36, West Unity, resisting arrest, $100 fine, 90 days jail suspended; hampering operations of law enforcement/emergency personnel, dismissed; disorderly conduct while intoxicated, $50 fine, 30 days jail suspended.

Ashley Newman, 33, 18615 Switzer Road, open container, dismissed; reckless operation-2, $250 fine, three days jail (driver’s intervention program), OVI, dismissed.

Nathaniel Long, 38, 1002 Hopkins St., open container, dismissed; criminal damaging, 90 days jail suspended; resisting arrest, dismissed; driving under suspension, dismissed; no tail lights, dismissed; OVI-1, $350 fine, three days jail, one-year license suspension; driving under suspension, dismissed; no tail lights, dismissed; obstructing, $250 fine suspended, 90 days jail suspended; resisting arrest, $250 fine suspended, 90 days jail suspended; disorderly conduct while intoxicated, dismissed; resisting arrest, dismissed; disorderly conduct while intoxicated, $150 fine suspended, 30 days jail suspended.

Cassandra Drenan, 39, Wayne, Mich., drug paraphernalia, dismissed; possession of marijuana, $150 fine; speed, $100 fine.

Brittany Grond, 30, 1486 Terrawenda Drive, endangering children, dismissed; resisting arrest, $500 fine suspended, 90 days jail suspended; driving under suspension, $100 fine.

Donald Laney, 49, Farmer, driving under suspension, $100 fine; stop sign violation, no fine.

Keith Shaffer, 23, Bryan, OVI-1, $350 fine, three days jail (driver’s intervention program), one-year license suspension; violation of marked lanes, $25 fine.

Christopher Wickerham, 36, Bryan, driving under suspension, $100 fine; fictitious registration, $25 fine.

Mark Boileau, 35, Toledo, driving under suspension, no fine; speed, $55 fine; no seat belt, $30 fine.

Kateri Watahomigie, 26, 1559 S. Clinton St., disorderly conduct while intoxicated, $100 fine suspended; criminal trespassing, $100 fine suspended.

