Defiance Municipal Court

Luis Barrientos, 44, 252 Blanchard Drive, appeared via video for arraignment on the charge of rape, a first degree felony. The case will be heard in the Defiance County Common Pleas following a grand jury indictment.

Jared Peglow, 22, 10556 Haller Road, appeared via video for arraignment on a charge of improperly handling a firearm, a fourth-degree felony. The case was bound over to the Defiance County Common Pleas Court. Other charges of violation of marked lanes and drug paraphernalia/marijuana were also transferred.

Jacob Frericks, 28, Defiance, had his case continued to today on charges of felonious assault, a second-degree felony; discharging a firearm in a habitat, a second-degree felony; and carrying a concealed weapon, a fourth-degree felony. Bond was set at $500,000 with a 10% cash allowance.

Pre-trial hearing set: Troy Brown, 45, Hicksville, domestic violence; Charles Ratcliff, 45, 1047 Ottawa Ave., obstructing, resisting arrest; Samuel Graber, 47, Hicksville, three counts of failure to register a dog, three counts of cruelty to companion animals; Christine Soto, 41, 1371 Moll Ave., failure to confine a dog; Matthew Kominek, 47, Erie, Mich., possession of drug paraphernalia.

Forfeiting bonds: Terry Wagenhauser, 29, 611 Euclid Ave., disorderly conduct, $159; Dayne Fitzcharles, 21, Hicksville, failure to register a dog, $125.

Sentenced: Cory Comer, 28, Hicksville, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Gavin Brown, 19, Hicksville, drug paraphernalia/marijuana, $25; Evian Clifton, 18, Spencerville, Ind., driving under suspension; Jason Hayes, 47, Archbold, failure to control, $25 fine; Kathleen Aschliman, 21, Paulding, telecommunications harassment, costs only; Christine Spencer, 35, Sherwood, failure to confine a dog (third offense), $75 fine; William Dix, 33, 534 Degler St., disorderly conduct with intoxication, $50 fine.

Richard Maxson, 51, 620 Pearl St., driving under suspension, $100 fine; headlight violation, costs only.

Cynthia Kelley, 35, Hicksville, driving under suspension, $100 fine; violation of marked lanes, $25 fine.

Pedro Carias Salazar, 62, Hicksville, no operator’s license, $100 fine; improper backing, $25 fine.

