Defiance Municipal Court
Luis Barrientos, 44, 252 Blanchard Drive, appeared via video for arraignment on the charge of rape, a first degree felony. The case will be heard in the Defiance County Common Pleas following a grand jury indictment.
Jared Peglow, 22, 10556 Haller Road, appeared via video for arraignment on a charge of improperly handling a firearm, a fourth-degree felony. The case was bound over to the Defiance County Common Pleas Court. Other charges of violation of marked lanes and drug paraphernalia/marijuana were also transferred.
Jacob Frericks, 28, Defiance, had his case continued to today on charges of felonious assault, a second-degree felony; discharging a firearm in a habitat, a second-degree felony; and carrying a concealed weapon, a fourth-degree felony. Bond was set at $500,000 with a 10% cash allowance.
Pre-trial hearing set: Troy Brown, 45, Hicksville, domestic violence; Charles Ratcliff, 45, 1047 Ottawa Ave., obstructing, resisting arrest; Samuel Graber, 47, Hicksville, three counts of failure to register a dog, three counts of cruelty to companion animals; Christine Soto, 41, 1371 Moll Ave., failure to confine a dog; Matthew Kominek, 47, Erie, Mich., possession of drug paraphernalia.
Forfeiting bonds: Terry Wagenhauser, 29, 611 Euclid Ave., disorderly conduct, $159; Dayne Fitzcharles, 21, Hicksville, failure to register a dog, $125.
Sentenced: Cory Comer, 28, Hicksville, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Gavin Brown, 19, Hicksville, drug paraphernalia/marijuana, $25; Evian Clifton, 18, Spencerville, Ind., driving under suspension; Jason Hayes, 47, Archbold, failure to control, $25 fine; Kathleen Aschliman, 21, Paulding, telecommunications harassment, costs only; Christine Spencer, 35, Sherwood, failure to confine a dog (third offense), $75 fine; William Dix, 33, 534 Degler St., disorderly conduct with intoxication, $50 fine.
Richard Maxson, 51, 620 Pearl St., driving under suspension, $100 fine; headlight violation, costs only.
Cynthia Kelley, 35, Hicksville, driving under suspension, $100 fine; violation of marked lanes, $25 fine.
Pedro Carias Salazar, 62, Hicksville, no operator’s license, $100 fine; improper backing, $25 fine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.