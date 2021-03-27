Defiance Municipal Court

Cases set for pre-trial hearings: Damien Bremmer, 27, 1047 S. Clinton, resisting arrest; Matthew Engel, 25, 18129 Buckskin Road, OVI-2, failure to control, no seat belt; Robert Jackson, 66, Indianapolis, no operator's license, speed; Talishia Wilson, 36, West Unity, resisting arrest, misconduct during an emergency, disorderly conduct while intoxicated; Alexis Fincher, 26, Fort Wayne, OVI-1, driving under suspension, speed, drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana; Jay Solether, 65, 202 Baltimore St., driving under suspension; Brittany Rice, 34, Bryan, theft; John Mayes, 39, 14739 Ohio 111, hit-and-skip, failure to control, interference with a train, obstructing official business; Chelsi Morris, 33, 940 Washington Ave., three counts of fence/wall screen.

Forfeiting bonds: Morgan Wilson, 22, 13125 Ohio 15, deer without a permit ($150); Monique Hitchcock, 22, 28445 Ayersville Pleasant Bend Road, failure to apply for a dog license ($125); Derek Snyder, 28, 16820 Gipe Road, failure to apply for a dog license ($125), failure to confine a dog ($55); Nicholas Bidwell, 22, Hicksville, failure to confine a dog ($134); Irene Fleetwood, 36, 225 Hopkins St., disorderly conduct ($159); Clint Doan, 61, 17041 Gipe Road, failure to apply for a dog license ($125), failure to confine a dog ($55).

Sentenced: Joshua Futch, 31, Bryan, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Amaya Gonzales, 20, 625 Wayne Ave., driving under suspension, $100 fine;

Kenneth Canfield, 39, Bryan, domestic violence, $100 fine, two days jail (batterer's intervention program), criminal damaging, dismissed.

Sarah Hayden, 27, Fort Worth, Texas, endangering children, dismissed; OVI-1, $350 fine, three days jail, one-year license suspension; speed, dismissed.

Christian Gritton, 22, Tilton, Ill., protection order violation, $1,000 fine, 180-days jail; telecommunication harassment, $1,000 fine, 180-days jail; assault, $1,000 fine, 180-days jail.

Kage Seals, 23, Liberty Center, driving under suspension, $10 fine; speed, $55 fine.

