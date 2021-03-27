Defiance Municipal Court
Cases set for pre-trial hearings: Damien Bremmer, 27, 1047 S. Clinton, resisting arrest; Matthew Engel, 25, 18129 Buckskin Road, OVI-2, failure to control, no seat belt; Robert Jackson, 66, Indianapolis, no operator's license, speed; Talishia Wilson, 36, West Unity, resisting arrest, misconduct during an emergency, disorderly conduct while intoxicated; Alexis Fincher, 26, Fort Wayne, OVI-1, driving under suspension, speed, drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana; Jay Solether, 65, 202 Baltimore St., driving under suspension; Brittany Rice, 34, Bryan, theft; John Mayes, 39, 14739 Ohio 111, hit-and-skip, failure to control, interference with a train, obstructing official business; Chelsi Morris, 33, 940 Washington Ave., three counts of fence/wall screen.
Forfeiting bonds: Morgan Wilson, 22, 13125 Ohio 15, deer without a permit ($150); Monique Hitchcock, 22, 28445 Ayersville Pleasant Bend Road, failure to apply for a dog license ($125); Derek Snyder, 28, 16820 Gipe Road, failure to apply for a dog license ($125), failure to confine a dog ($55); Nicholas Bidwell, 22, Hicksville, failure to confine a dog ($134); Irene Fleetwood, 36, 225 Hopkins St., disorderly conduct ($159); Clint Doan, 61, 17041 Gipe Road, failure to apply for a dog license ($125), failure to confine a dog ($55).
Sentenced: Joshua Futch, 31, Bryan, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Amaya Gonzales, 20, 625 Wayne Ave., driving under suspension, $100 fine;
Kenneth Canfield, 39, Bryan, domestic violence, $100 fine, two days jail (batterer's intervention program), criminal damaging, dismissed.
Sarah Hayden, 27, Fort Worth, Texas, endangering children, dismissed; OVI-1, $350 fine, three days jail, one-year license suspension; speed, dismissed.
Christian Gritton, 22, Tilton, Ill., protection order violation, $1,000 fine, 180-days jail; telecommunication harassment, $1,000 fine, 180-days jail; assault, $1,000 fine, 180-days jail.
Kage Seals, 23, Liberty Center, driving under suspension, $10 fine; speed, $55 fine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.