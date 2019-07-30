• Court Results
Defiance Municipal Court
Pre-trial hearings: Austin Ellenberger, 28, Hicksville, driving under suspension; Esteya Chirunga, 32, 22607 Defiance-Paulding County Line Road, making a false alarm, endangering children, eight counts of cruelty to companion animal; Damiam Alvarez, 35, Miami, violation of marked lanes; Dean Bowers, 49, 14876 County Road 209, following too closely; Quincy Hodges, 44, Lima, speeding, no safety belt; Corey Keglar, 42, Detroit, driving under suspension, speed; Jason Klingler, 37, Oakwood, no safety belt; Christopher Nielsen, 30, Lansing, Mich., traffic control device; Roberto Rodrigeuz, 51, Lansing, Mich., no safety belt; Joseph Robbins, 72, 22607 Defiance-Paulding County Line Road, eight counts of cruelty to a companion animal.
Forfeiting bonds: Suzanne Ankney, 44, 26415 Elliott Road, failure to apply for a dog license, $125; Robert Cameron, 49, 03715 Carpenter Road, failure to apply for a dog license ($125), failure to confine a dog ($55), failure to apply for a dog license ($55), failure to confine a dog ($55); Ryan Tressler, 38, 13330 Oris Ave., failure to apply for a dog license ($125), failure to confine a dog ($55), failure to confine a dog ($125), failure to confine a dog ($55).
Sentenced: Mario Belmontes Jr., 19, Wauseon, no fishing license, $25 fine; Latasha White, 30, Wauseon, no fishing license, $25 fine.
Travis Oxley, 26, Montpelier, OVI, $375 fine, 3 days jail (driver's intervention program), one-year license suspension; driving under suspension, $100 fine; failure to control, $25 fine.
Demetrius Lester, 24, Leipsic, non-compliant suspension, $100 fine; speed, $50 fine.
Christopher Everett, 39, Toledo, driving under suspension, $100 fine, 3 days jail; speed, $50 fine.
