Defiance Municipal Court

Cases set for pre-trial hearings: Jacy Barnwell, 28, Cecil, driving under suspension; Nathan Brown, 32, Paulding, theft, criminal damaging, criminal trespassing; Kylee Aldrich, 26, 1680 Mystic Cove, aggravated menacing; Jason Dufresne, 37, 740 Harrison Ave., domestic violence; Crystal Luke, 37, 826 Jefferson Ave., domestic violence; Kurt Peterson, 32, Bryan, reckless operation, driving under suspension, failure to control, fleeing/eluding; Austen Riter, 20, Bryan, violation of a temporary protection order; Natasha Ryan, 33, 733 Summit St., domestic violence; Jeannette Minnie-Shirkey, 46, 1488 S. Jackson Ave., traffic control device, failure to control; Joe Garcia, 56, Stryker, compliance to theft; Aaron Powell, 38, 2193 Hawthorn Drive, theft; Keith Lange, 61, 24106 Steinberger Road, OVI-2, driving under suspension, criminal damaging, open container.

Forfeiting bond: Michael Kelley, 41, 00570 The Bend Road, disorderly conduct ($159).

Sentenced: Danielle Haley, 35, Sherwood, failure to confine a dog, $25 fine; Michael Vanderpool, 30, Hicksville, endangering children, $100 fine, 90 days jail suspended; Tramaine Luke, 38, 509 Second St., disorderly conduct, $50 fine; Kacee Hawkins, 32, 15481 Power Dam Road, domestic violence, $100 fine, 1 day jail; Henry Guardado, 27, Pioneer, menacing by stalking, $100 fine, 180 days jail suspended; Kylee Aldrich, 26, 1680 Mystic Cove, aggravated menacing, $250 fine suspended, 4 days jail.

Willard Maddox, 40, 517 Tiedeman Ave., theft, $100 fine, 10 days jail; Zachery Davis, 32, 1114 Ottawa Ave., driving under suspension, $100 fine; Hunter Matney, 27, 1221 Ayersville Ave., disorderly conduct, $150 fine suspended; Farid Abbassi, 28, Roseville, Mich., possession of drugs, $150 fine; Java Lee Ann Barnwell, 55, Cecil, endangering children, $100 fine, 90 days jail suspended.

Bruce Sowder, 27, Paulding, resisting arrest, $100 fine, 30 days jail suspended; disorderly conduct, $50 fine.

Antonio Mojica, 75, 1579 Westgate Drive, nuisance conditions, $150 fine suspended; animal running at large, $150 fine suspended.

Philip Flores, 31, 418 E. High St., persistent disorderly conduct, $200 fine suspended, 1 day jail; disorderly conduct while intoxicated, dismissed.

Michael Bonner, 22, Toledo, criminal damaging, $500 fine suspended, 90 days jail suspended; resisting arrest, $250 fine suspended, 3 days jail.

Arnold Readon, 46, 418 Franklin St., failure to apply for a dog license, $25 fine; failure to confine a dog, $25 fine.

Samuel Bailey, 30, Fort Wayne, driving under suspension, $100 fine; speed, $45 fine; speed, $55 fine.

David Taylor, 25, 230 Greer St., abandoning animals, $100 fine, 90 days jail suspended, may not own any companion animals for a period of 5 years; theft, $100 fine, 2 days jail; attempt to commit an offense, criminal trespassing, dismissed.

Load comments