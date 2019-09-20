• Court Results

Defiance Municipal Court

Set for pre-trial hearings: Amanda Alejandro, 38, Bowling Green, telecommunications harassment; Nathan Brown, 31, 13419 Oris Ave., possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of drugs (marijuana); Kara Angell, 30, Ashland, Ky., three counts of theft; Cody Fleming, 35, Mark Center, driving under suspension, fictitious registration; Michael Lucas, 56, 09166 Christy Road, driving under suspension, speed; Colton Meyer, 28, Mark Center, theft; Gregory Meyer, 27, 09381 Trinity Road, voyeurism; Nanette Przepiora, 61, Bryan, two counts of disorderly conduct; Joshua Foster, 34, 14663 Dohoney, theft.

Forfeiting bonds: Michael Ankney, 44, Hicksville, failure to confine a dog, $134; Justin Kahle, 26, 113 Spring Court, failure to confine a dog, $125.

Sentenced: Jose Alvarado, 26, Napoleon, assault, $100 fine, four days jail; Edward Myers, 1030 Ayersville Ave., persistent disorderly conduct, $100 fine; Esquivel Ramirez Jr., 45, Continental, theft, $100 fine, two days jail; David Brummett, 29, Hicksville, persistent disorderly conduct, $100 fine, one day jail; Colleen Grossman, age unavailable, Findlay, wrongful entrustment, $100 fine; Charles Clemens, 61, 20989 Defiance-Paulding County Line Road, animal at large, $25; Christina Gehring, 34, 607 Santa Fe Place, possession of hashish, $150 fine, contraband destroyed; Andrew Bidwell, 56, Hicksville, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Jeffrey Gee, 34, 809 Deatrick St., driving under suspension, $100 fine; Natoshia Miller, 34, Bryan, driving under suspension, $100 fine.

Maynor Rutz Caal, 20, Hicksville, endangering children, $100 fine, one day jail; OVI, $375 fine, three days jail; obstructing, violation of marked lanes, dismissed.

William Snyder, 66, Hicksville, OVI, $375 fine, three days jail; OVI, dismissed.

Tiffanie Douglas, 35, Oak Park, Mich., endangering children, $100 fine, two days jail; OVI, $375 fine, six days jail; OVI, speed, no child restraint, dismissed.

Justin Salaz, 34, 830 Columbus Ave., OVI (second offense), $750 fine, 10 days jail; driving under suspension, $250 fine, three days jail; driving under suspension, marijuana paraphernalia, headlights required, dismissed.

Maurene Sanders, 66, Pensacola, Fla., driving under suspension, $100 fine; speed, $30 fine.

Ryan Pina, 35, McCutcheonville, driving under suspension, $100 fine; violation of marked lanes, costs only.

Derek Jones, 40, Antwerp, prohibiting companion animals, $100 fine; abandoning animal, $100 fine.

Victoria Jones, age unavailable, Antwerp, prohibiting companion animals, court costs only; abandoning animal, court costs only.

Justin Antigo, 24, 840 Bell St., failure to apply for dog license, $25 fine; failure to confine dog, $25 fine.

Load comments