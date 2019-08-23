• Court Results

Defiance Municipal Court

David Burlison, 60, Fort Wayne, had a preliminary hearing set for 1:30 p.m. Aug. 26 on a charge of grand theft auto, a fourth-degree felony. His $5,000 cash bond was continued. The Defiance County Sheriff's Office alleges that Burlison stole a vehicle from the 08000 block of Ohio 66. The vehicle was recovered in Wood County.

Joshua Meeks, 32, 622 Riverside Ave., had a preliminary hearing set for 2:30 p.m. Aug. 26 on a charge of rape, a first-degree felony. His $500,000 cash bond was continued. He also waived his right to a pre-trial hearing on charges of felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and domestic violence, a third-degree felony. Meeks was arrested by the Defiance Police Department on Aug. 16 following an alleged incident at his residence.

Cases set for pre-trial hearing: Daniel Ferris, 49, 14940 Powers Road, aggravated menacing, weapons while intoxicated; Lori Shambarger, 50, Napoleon, OVI (second offense), assured clear distance; James Johnson, 48, 25045 Watson Road, disorderly conduct.

Forfeiting bonds: Joseph Blosser, 29, Bryan, failure to confine a dog, $125; James Davis, age unavailable, 415 Summit St., failure to confine a dog, $125, and no dog tags, $55; and Emily Blakeley, 23, 851 Washington Ave., two counts of failure to apply for a dog license, $125 each, and failure to confine a dog, $55.

Sentenced: Carol Tressler, 58, 1027 Holgate Ave., disorderly conduct while intoxicated, $50 fine.

Nasiba Usmanova, 37, Ypsilanti, Mich., no child restraint, dismissed; speed, $75 fine.

Andrew Bender, 20, Hicksville, OVI, $375 fine, three days jail; possession of marijuana, $150 fine, contraband destroyed.

Gavin Saul, 22, Bryan, driving under suspension, $100 fine; expired plates, $25 fine.

