• Court Results
Defiance Municipal Court
Pre-trial hearing: Angela Stewart, 39, 455 S. Jackson Ave., speed, driving under suspension; Amos Wanyonyi, 23, 215 Fifth St., OVI, endangering children.
Forfeiting bonds: Martin Schappert, 55, 28758 Defiance/Henry County Line Road, disorderly conduct.
Sentenced: Marie Rudd, 48, Oakwood, theft, $100 fine, two days jail, no similar violations, no contact with Walmart for two years, restitution, shoplifter's alternative course; Shelley Lumpkins, 55, 716 Deerwood Drive, failure to confine a dog, costs only; Arthur Carrisalez, 844 N. Clinton St., failure to apply for dog license, $25 fine; Ashlee Kelty, 30, failure to confine dog, $25 fine; Jay King Jr., 25, 435 Pontiac Drive, no operator's license.
Lylia Rulz, 22, 844 N. Clinton St., failure to confine dog, $25 fine; failure to apply for dog license, $25 fine.
Oran Humbert, 22, Ridgeville Corners, hit/skip, $250 fine; no motorcycle endorsement, $100 fine; failure to control, $25 fine.
Allan Froelich, 27, 123 Seneca St., assault, $100 fine; possession of marijuana, $150 fine; assault, criminal damaging, dismissed.
Isaac Thourout, 18, Wauseon, underage possession, $500 fine, substance abuse assessment; reckless operation, $250 fine, three days jail, 90-day license suspension; open container, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, no tail lights, dismissed.
John Myers, 37, 14739 Ohio 111, OVI, $375 fine, one-year license suspension; red light, dismissed.
Tiffany Gilleland, 31, 1027 Jackson Ave., driving under suspension, $50 fine; speed, $60 fine.
Brian Graziani, 47, Bryan, driving under suspension, $100 fine; speed, $40 fine; no safety belt, $30 fine.
