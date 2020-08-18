A Defiance motorist led local law enforcement on a brief pursuit early Monday morning, which resulted in numerous charges.
Jaclyn Quintero, 33, 614 E. High St., was charged with OVI, reckless operation, open container, failure to comply with the signal of a police officer, fictitious plates and driving under suspension. She also was wanted on a warrant from Williams County.
According to the Defiance Police Department, at 12:06 a.m. an officer attempted to stop Quintero’s vehicle on Elliott Road near North Clinton Street for a red light violation. The vehicle fled from the officer.
Quintero’s vehicle drove through the Menards parking lot, onto North Clinton Street to U.S. 24. The vehicle came to a stop on U.S. 24 near Carpenter Road.
Quintero was taken into custody and transported to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker.
