Defiance area law enforcement officers are looking for a Defiance man in connection with the felonious assault of an individual on Sunday evening.
Officers are searching for Nathaniel Byrd Jr., 43, 611 Washington Ave.
Byrd is wanted in connection with the assault of Johnny Jimenez, 67, 1688 Dakota Place. The Defiance Police Department was called to 1795 Spruce St. at 9:34 p.m. Sunday for a report of an unconscious man found on the property.
Jimenez was located and found to have visible head trauma. He was transported to Mercy Defiance Hospital, where a condition update was unavailable.
A warrant for Byrd was issued and he is currently at large. Byrd is described as a 6 feet 2 inch African American male, weighing approximately 240 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts or the incident is asked to contact the Defiance Police Department at 419-784-5050.
