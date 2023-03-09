NAPOLEON — A second defendant charged in a case involving two drug-related deaths was sentenced to prison here Wednesday in Henry County Common Pleas Court.
Xavior Sanchez, 20, 627 Dakota Place, Defiance, was given a six-year term by Judge Any Rosebrook on a charge of attempted engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a third-degree felony; two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, each a fourth-degree felony; and two counts of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, each a fifth-degree felony.
He was given credit for 155 days served in the Corrections Center of Ohio while his case was pending. And he would be eligible for early judicial release, although this could be opposed by the prosecutor’s office and denied by Rosebrook.
Sanchez had pleaded guilty to the charges on Jan. 24 when a pre-sentence investigation was ordered.
Two counts of involuntary manslaughter, each a first-degree felony; and two counts of corrupting another with drugs, each a second-degree felony, were dismissed as part of the plea negotiations between Henry County Prosecutor Gwen Howe-Gebers’ office and Sanchez’s attorney, Kati Tharp of Toledo.
Sanchez is a co-defendant to James James Cox Jr., 20, Malinta, who was given a four- to six-year prison term in Henry County Common Pleas Court on two counts of involuntary manslaughter, each a first-degree felony, in January 2022.
The indictments against Cox and Sanchez had alleged that they caused the overdose deaths of Owen Rayoum, 15, Napoleon; and Brittany Neumeier, 39, Napoleon, who died at separate locations on June 25, 2021.
The defendants had sold percocet — a prescription pain medication — laced with fentanyl, according to Max Nofziger, director of the Defiance-based Multi-Area Narcotics (MAN) Unit which helped investigate the deaths along with the Napoleon Police Department.
As she had during Cox’s sentencing more than a year ago, Rayoum’s mother told Rosebrook Wednesday that her son was the “light of my life,” and explained that the pain from her loss is “soul crushing.” She said her son was “poisoned, he did not overdose,” as he apparently was unaware that the percocet was laced with fentanyl.
She added that if the drug was percocet “like they thought, he would still be alive today.”
As for the sentence imposed upon Sanchez, “six years doesn’t even touch the surface,” she said.
Speaking through a county victims advocate was Neumeier’s young daughter. The advocate read a prepared statement in which the girl explained that her mother’s passing has made life “so much harder in every way possible” while the “pain is way too much, especially when you are young,” adding that “this is not fair.”
Howe-Gebers, who had told The Crescent-News in January that the sentence took into account a U.S. 6th District Court ruling, acknowledged that “six years (prison) will certainly not come close to what they (the victims) lost. They believed they were taking percocet.”
She said Sanchez not only sold drugs in Henry County, but Indiana as well.
For his part Sanchez said he is sorry for the pain he caused, explaining that he would “hate for this to happen to any other family. I would hate for them to have to go through this.”
Rosebrook said it’s an “understatement to say physical harm happened,” and made note of the “devastation” which is “hard to think about.”
To the victims’ families, the judge said “if I could take away your pain ... I would. I’m sorry for your loss.”
