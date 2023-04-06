A Defiance man found guilty last week of a violent robbery more than seven months ago was sentenced to a long prison term Wednesday in Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Judge Joseph Schmenk sentenced Donnell Smith Jr., 32, 117 1/2 Main St., to prison terms total 22 to 27 1/2 years on charges of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony; and felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
The charges also contained gun specifications and repeat violent offender specifications which provide for mandatory prison terms in addition to the sentence imposed on the underlying offenses.
He could have been sentenced to maxim prison terms totaling 42 years. And Schmenk noted justification for imposing a longer sentence, but in refraining from doing so he said this would exceed a term for an even more serious offense such as murder.
Schmenk cited the defendant’s “terrible prior record,” that included attempted robbery as a juvenile and robbery, discharging a firearm into a habitation, aggravated menacing and drug abuse as an adult.
Smith had been found guilty of all the charges — returned against him by a county grand jury in September — following a two-day jury trial last week in common pleas court.
The charges alleged that on Sept. 2 he entered the home of Michael Guillory, 1023 Madison Ave., who had known as a one-time co-worker, and assaulted him with a handgun. The victim took himself to Mercy Health-Defiance Hospital with injuries to his face, and was treated, but not hospitalized, according to authorities.
Assistant Prosecutor Chelsea Cereghin, who handled the state’s case at trial, recommended a prison term of more than 30 years, saying the behavior in the case is “something typical” for the defendant and a long sentence was needed to “protect the public.”
Too, she reminded the court of the victim’s trial testimony which included statements that he was assaulted by Smith over a period of time lasting more than 15 minutes.
The defendant’s attorney, Cam Stanley of Defiance, observed that his client had completed post-release control from a previous sentence in Toledo and “understands he did wrong.”
Smith declined to make a statement when asked by Schmenk if he wished to do so.
