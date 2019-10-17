A Defiance man was sentenced to a lengthy prison term in Defiance County Common Pleas Court for possessing a large amount of methamphetamine for resale.
Logan Moss, 27, 921 Karnes Ave., was given prison terms totaling 8 1/2-10 1/2 years by Judge Joseph Schmenk on charges of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony; having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony; and two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, each a third-degree felony.
He was given credit for 174 days served in jail while his cases were pending and ordered to make $203 restitution to Yoder Body Shop in Hicksville, while the court waived mandatory fines because Moss is indigent, according to Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray. (The restitution amount represents a towing bill for Moss’ vehicle, which authorities seized after finding methamphetamine inside it.)
Moss is eligible for judicial release after serving approximately 4 1/2 years in prison, but Murray expects that he will serve at least most, if not all, of the minimum sentence of 8 1/2 years.
The second-degree felony was amended from a first-degree felony, while three additional counts of aggravated possession of drugs — including one first-degree felony, a second-degree felony; and two fifth-degree felonies — along with charges of possession of LSD, a fifth-degree felony; domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor; and endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor, were dismissed as part of the plea negotiations between Murray’s office and Moss’ attorney, Elizabeth Smith of Kalida.
Moss previously had entered guilty pleas to the charges.
In addition to possessing morphine and oxycodone, Moss illegally possessed a firearm, which he was prohibited from possessing due to a previous conviction. He also was found in possession of more than one pound of methamphetamine for resale, according to Murray.
He and his father, Daniel Moss, 62, 921 Karnes Ave., were arrested following an investigation by the Multi-Area Narcotics Unit and U.S. postal inspectors. Murray said Logan Moss received methamphetamine for resale via the mail service from a location in southern California.
“This case involved someone who was in the middle of some major drug trafficking for our area,” explained Murray. “... We believe he was a supplier at the local level to a lot of drug users, and that’s an important reason for him to be convicted and imprisoned.”
Charges of aggravated trafficking in drugs and aggravated possession of drugs, each a first-degree felony, remain pending against Daniel Moss.
