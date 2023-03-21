A Defiance man convicted of domestic abuse with a long criminal history and considerable medical problems was given a unique sentence Monday in Defiance County Common Pleas Court — house arrest.
Kellis Hatton, 56, 2316 S. Clinton St., was placed on community control for four years with electronic monitored house arrest by Judge Joseph Schmenk on two counts of domestic violence, each a third-degree felony, and told not to leave his residence or have contact with the victims. However, he can leave to attend medical appointments.
He could be sent to prison if he violates terms of community control.
An additional charge of attempted murder, a first-degree felony, was dismissed at sentencing as part of the plea negotiations between Murray’s office and Hatton’s attorney, Aaron Schwartz of Strongsville.
Hatton had pleaded no contest to the charges on Jan. 19 when he was found guilty.
The indictment against Hatton — returned by a county grand jury in October — had alleged that on Sept. 30 at his residence at 2316 S. Clinton St., he strangled his live-in girlfriend. The woman was later examined by medical professionals after an investigation was initiated, but not hospitalized, according to Murray.
The victim offered some statements during Monday’s hearing, stating that Hatton showed “no remorse,” and while she forgives him, he “needs consequences” for his actions. Addressing Hatton she also mentioned “all the times you tried to kill me. Everything else is always someone else’s fault.”
Her daughter also said she had been physically abused by Hatton while a sibling made similar comments, noting the abuse of her mother that she witnessed.
“My mom and brother are scared, please give us justice for me and my family,” she told the judge before sentenced was pronounced.
Schwartz noted Hatton’s medical difficulties, which Schmenk acknowledged. These problems, including a brain tumor, were also noted by Hatton’s daughter who expressed support for her father, explaining that he had become the father to her that he hadn’t been earlier.
Before pronouncing sentence, Schmenk told her and other supportive family members who attended Monday’s hearing that “if you people want to keep him out of prison you can do what you need to do to take care of him at that residence.”
Asked to make a statement, Hatton said, “I just want to apologize for the things in the past that I’ve done. I regret everything that I’ve done. ... I just want to move on and enjoy life.”
Schmenk noted the defendant’s long criminal history which included convictions for such things as OVI, assault, theft, menacing, disorderly conduct, trafficking in cocaine, resisting arrest and domestic violence, in addition to probation violations.
