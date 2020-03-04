A Defiance man was sentenced on 13 counts last week in Defiance Municipal Court.
Aaron Powell, 37, 2193 Hawthorne Drive, appeared on the following charges: dispensing of litter, $250 fine suspended; criminal trespassing, $150 fine suspended; littering, $250 fine suspended; criminal trespassing, $150 fine suspended; criminal damaging/endangering, $50 fine; criminal trespassing, $50 fine; dispensing of litter, $250 fine suspended; criminal trespassing, $150 fine suspended; littering, $200 fine; criminal trespassing, $250 fine; expired license, no fine. Fines totaled $550.
On a charge of criminal damaging, Powell was found not guilty, while a charge of criminal trespassing was dismissed.
Many of the charges are related to an ongoing incident in May 2019 at 113 E. Second St., a commercial building he was renting from Dan Corwin of Woodburn, Ind. Powell had placed numerous used household items between the building and the sidewalk that spring, presumably for resale. City officials considered the items a nuisance and a danger to the public right-of-way. Nuisance signs were placed by the city. On at least four occasions, city crews had to haul away the items to the county landfill.
Single counts of disposal of litter and criminal trespassing were in reference to an incident in the 21000 block of Kammeyer Road in March 2019. According to the Defiance County auditor’s website, the Kammeyer property is owned by Powell’s parents.
