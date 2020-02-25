A Defiance man whose son was sent to prison recently on a drug trafficking has been imprisoned on a related charge.
Daniel Moss, 63, 927 Greenbriar Lane, was given a prison term totaling 54-66 months Monday in Defiance County Common Pleas Court by Judge Joseph Schmenk on charges of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony; and possession of drugs, a third-degree felony. He also was fined $7,500.
Imposition of the sentence was stayed until March 4 to allow Moss to attend a medical appointment this week.
Moss had pleaded guilty to the charges on Nov. 20.
They were reduced from first-degree felonies as part of the plea negotiations between Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office and Moss’ attorney, Stevin Groth of Toledo.
Moss was charged with possessing large amounts of methamphetamine for resale.
His son, Logan Moss, 28, 921 Karnes Ave., was sentenced on Oct. 1 in common pleas court to prison terms totaling 8 1/2-10 1/2 years on charges of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony; having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony; and two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, each a third-degree felony.
He and his father were arrested following an investigation by the Multi-Area Narcotics Unit and U.S. postal inspectors. Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray said Logan Moss received methamphetamine for resale via the mail service from a location in southern California.
Groth suggested that his client was not as involved in the drug trade as his son, who was “deeply involved,” but he acknowledged that he made “conscious decisions” about the matter.
Moss told Schmenk he was “sorry it happened,” adding that “I don’t want to end up dying in jail.”
Before pronouncing sentence Monday, Schmenk said he didn’t think Moss understood the nature of his conduct or how methamphetamine impacts people.
“You don’t view this as a big deal,” said Schmenk. “It is a big deal. For whatever reason, you don’t see how destructive that dope is. ... This stuff just destroys people’s lives.”
