BRYAN — A Defiance man entered pleas to an amended indictment here recently and was sentenced to prison, not long before his case was scheduled to go to trial on first- and second-degree felonies stemming from a domestic incident.
Lesley Quarles, 2 Mirivial Lane, pleaded guilty in Williams County Common Pleas Court to burglary, a third-degree felony; assault, a fourth-degree felony; and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor.
He was subsequently sentenced to a 24-month prison term by Judge J.T. Stelzer.
The burglary charge was amended from aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony, while the assault charge was amended from felonious assault, a first-degree misdemeanor. A charge of disrupting public services, a fourth-degree felony — which alleged that Quarles interrupted communications service — and an additional charge of domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor, were dismissed.
The victim in the domestic incident was mentioned in both domestic violence charges, but on different days (May 2 and 3).
Quarles’ case had been scheduled for a jury trial in Williams County Common Pleas Court on the indictment before a plea agreement was reached between Williams County Prosecutor Katherine Zartman’s office and the defendant’s attorney, Ian Weber of Defiance.
The indictment alleged that on May 3 Quarles trespassed in an occupied residence at 318 Beach St., Bryan; attempted to cause physical harm to a household member; and caused, or attempted to cause, harm to a Bryan police officer.
Quarles had been sentenced to community control in Williams County in April on separate charges (possession of cocaine and illegal use of supplemental assistance program benefits, each a fifth-degree felony). His community control control on those offenses was terminated as part of his recent sentence.
