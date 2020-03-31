A Defiance man charged with selling large amounts of methamphetamine in two area counties was sentenced to a long prison term Monday in Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Jacob McGill, 26, 1731 Moll Ave., was given prison terms totaling nine to 13 1/2 years by Judge Joseph Schmenk on charges of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a first-degree felony; and aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony, during a video hearing from the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO).
He also was ordered to make restitution of $1,405 for the drug transitions he made to a confidential informant, along with $1,300 connected to him and his co-defendants. And he was given credit for time served in CCNO.
An additional count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony; and a charge of trafficking in counterfeit controlled substances, a fifth-degree felony, were dismissed as part of the plea negotiations between Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray and McGill’s attorney, Clayton Gerbitz of Toledo.
McGill pleaded guilty to the charges on Feb. 12.
The charges had alleged that McGill sold large amounts of methamphetamine, along with other co-defendants.
Gerbtiz petitioned the court unsuccessfully to merge the offenses and opt for a lesser prison term. He also noted McGill’s lack of a “substantial” criminal history.
McGill told Schmenk that sitting in CCNO allowed him to become sober and “opened my eyes a lot.” He apologized and asked if there was any way he could participate in rehabilitation services.
The judge encouraged McGill to pursue rehab services, but noted that the charges carried a mandatory prison term (seven years).
“I don’t plan on messing around with meth anymore,” responded McGill. “This stuff is costing me years of my life.”
Murray noted that the “crimes here are very serious,” while the state showed “some consideration to the defendant in connection with this negotiated resolution in the sense we did agree to dismiss the other charges. The defendant appears to have been involved in an ongoing situation involving other individuals in a pattern of corrupt activity.”
He recommended a 10-year prison sentence.
In pronouncing sentence, Schmenk told McGill that “what makes these matters so serious is just the harm to the community caused by widespread use of methamphetamine and the physical and mental harm that causes to the users. Obviously, you were a substantial player in making that available ... .”
McGill also had pleaded guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a first-degree felony, in Fulton County Common Pleas Court on Feb. 11. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his $50,000 cash bond was continued.
