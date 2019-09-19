A Defiance man charged with coercing another person to set fire to a home on Defiance County’s Domersville Road last year has been sentenced to prison.
Dawond Hunt, 39, 1047 Jackson Ave., pleaded no contest to aggravated arson, a second-degree felony, and was found guilty.
He was given a five-year sentence by Judge Joseph Schmenk and classified as an arson offender, requiring his registration following his release from prison. The court reserved jurisdiction on restitution.
Two counts of aggravated arson, each a first-degree felony, were dismissed as part of the plea negotiations between Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office and Hunt’s attorney, Ronnie Wingate of Toledo.
According to Murray, Hunt forced a co-defendant (Kage Seals, 18890 Road 1005) to set fire to a home at 04699 Domersville Road on Aug. 24, 2018, because Seals owned him money.
Murray said Hunt’s ex-girlfriend was living in the residence which was “severely damaged.” She was not home at the time of the fire.
“It was a dangerous station,” said Murray. “Hopefully, between the time he’s (Hunt) serving in Ohio and the additional time he serves in Michigan he’ll be incarcerated for some time.”
He will not be eligible for early release in Ohio as the prison time is mandatory, according to Murray.
Hunt is facing considerable prison time in Michigan where he had been paroled on previous convictions. A prison sentence there — perhaps lasting more than 10 years — is expected to be imposed in addition to his Ohio sentence, Murray indicated.
Hunt had been convicted in Defiance County Common Pleas Court on a separate indictment — two counts of trafficking in cocaine, each a fifth-degree felony — in September 2018 and placed on community control. However, that was revoked due to the arson charges.
