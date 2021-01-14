A Defiance man has been sentenced to prison in Defiance County Common Pleas Court for a domestic-related assault last year.
Barron Elder, 36, was given a 54-month prison term by Judge Joseph Schmenk on charges of attempted felonious assault and aggravated possession of drugs, each a third-degree felony. He was given credit for 176 days served in jail while his case was pending.
The third-degree felony was amended from felonious assault, a third-degree felony.
Elder, who also has had criminal convictions in Williams County and Michigan, according to Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray, will be eligible for early judicial release after serving six months in prison.
The above charges stem from an incident on March 12, 2020, at 1058 1/2 S. Clinton St. in which Elder assaulted his now former girlfriend.
According to Murray, Elder threw the woman to the ground, choked her and stomped her.
“Certainly it was a serious assault that ended up causing her serious physical harm,” he said.
The woman took herself to Defiance Regional Medical Center and was treated, according to the prosecutor. But problems continued there when Elder showed up and caused a commotion, explained Murray.
Hospital personnel called Defiance police, who came and arrested Elder. They also found him in possession of approximately three grams of methamphetamine.
Asked to comment on the case, Murray said it was “at least partially related to what I would say mental health issues caused by drug use.”
Elder was represented by Defiance attorney Jeff Horvath.
