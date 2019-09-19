PAULDING — A Defiance man has pleaded guilty to a voluntary manslaughter charge in connection to the death of a Cecil man in 2018.

Michael Loop, 33, 1130 Latty St., pleaded guilty on Monday to a reduced charge of voluntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony; and aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony.

Loop had been facing a charge of aggravated murder, an unclassified felony; relating to the Sept. 20, 2018, death of Phillip Koenn, 60, of Cecil.

The initial charge of aggravated murder was dismissed.

Sentencing was set for 3 p.m. Monday in Paulding County Common Pleas Court.

According to the bill of information for the involuntary manslaughter charge, Loop “while under the influence of a sudden passion or in a fit of rage” brought on by provocation from Koenn, used deadly force causing Koenn’s death.

Under the Ohio Revised Code, the penalty for voluntary manslaughter is three-11 years in prison.

Representing Loop in the case were attorneys William Kluge and Robert Grzbowski. Loop’s bond remains at $10 million with a 10% provision.

Another man, Zane Bartley, 33, address unavailable, also is facing charges relating to Koenn’s death. Barley was indicted on charges of aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony; and complicity to aggravated murder, an unclassified felony.

Tags

Load comments