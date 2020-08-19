A Defiance man has been indicted on an attempted murder charge related to the alleged beating of another person in a school parking lot several weeks ago.
Joshua Oaties, 33, 1698 Cimarron Lane, is charged with attempted aggravated murder, a first-degree felony; and two counts of felonious assault, each a second-degree felony.
A co-defendant — Nicole Sparkman, 31, 514 Grover Ave. — was indicted on a charge of obstructing justice, a third-degree felony.
Oaties is charged with striking another man with an object “multiple times” in the Defiance High School parking lot on Palmer Drive at approximately 10:30 p.m. July 28, noted Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray.
The victim was transported by the Defiance Fire Department to Mercy Health-Defiance Hospital where he was treated and released, according to Murray, receiving stitches to the head.
“He was found bleeding from the head and pretty badly injured when officers found him on the ground,” he said.
Oaties was arrested shortly after the incident, Murray said.
Asked about the motivation for the assault, he stated that “it appears to be a dispute over a relationship with a woman.”
He added that “we have what we believe was the weapon.”
Sparkman, who Murray described as Oaties’ girlfriend, was charged for allegedly providing false information to the police about the incident.
Oaties already had been subject to community control in Defiance County for a March 2019 felony conviction (two counts of sexual battery, each a third-degree felony). He was sentenced to a four-year prison term on those charges before being granted early judicial release in March and placed on community control for five years.
Murray has filed a motion to revoke Oaties’ community control due to the new charges.
