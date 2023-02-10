A Defiance man was sentenced recently in Defiance County Common Pleas Court to a lengthy prison term on child pornography charges.
Karol Amador, 59, 1033 Karnes Ave., was given a prison term ranging from eight years and 11 months to 10 years and 11 months on two counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person, each a second-degree felony; and two counts of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance, each a fifth-degree felony.
He also was classified as a Tier II sexual offender requiring him to register his address with authorities after his release from prison, and given credit for eight days served in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio while his case was pending.
Three additional counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person, each a second-degree felony, were dismissed as part of the plea agreement between Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray's office and Amador's attorney, John Vigorito.
According to Murray, a September Defiance County grand jury alleged that on July 16 Amador "possessed or viewed materials that showed a minor, who was not his child, in a state of nudity." It also alleged that on Aug. 18 he "created, recorded, reproduced, or published materials that showed a minor participating or engaging in sexual activity."
Asked to comment on the case, Murray stated that "law enforcement internet, crimes taskforces at the federal, state and local levels are able to discover exploitative communication which lead to more in-depth local investigation of those involved. Sadly, there are some really bad things bring communicated in the cyber world. We can only hope that cases like this help to deter others from participating in the sexual exploitation of children."
