A city man who allegedly tried to grab a Defiance police officer’s weapon during an OVI and domestic incident investigation has been sentenced in Defiance County Common Pleas Court to prison.
Robert Sanchez Jr., 44, 1501 E. Second St., was given terms totaling 4 1/2 years to six years by Judge Joseph Schmenk on charges of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony; retaliation, a third-degree felony; and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor. He also was fined $375 and given a one-year operator’s license retroactive to Aug. 24.
Sanchez will be eligible for judicial release after serving six months.
A charge of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed as part of the plea agreement between Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office and Sanchez’s attorney, E. Charles Bates of Defiance.
The indictment stemmed from an incident on Aug. 24 that began with an erratic vehicle driving complaint on Hopkins Street, according to the prosecutor’s office.
The vehicle was tracked to Sanchez’s residence where officers made contact with the defendant. Sanchez was taken into custody and transported to a Defiance hospital to clear him for incarceration at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, but while being escorted through the hospital by police attempted to remove an officer’s gun holster.
Thereafter, Sanchez made threatening statements to police and threatened to sexually assault the officer’s children, Schmenk indicated Monday.
The prison sentence followed the recommendation made by Murray’s office as part of the plea negotiations.
Schmenk noted that while the officer expressed acceptance of the recommended sentence, he told Sanchez, “I wouldn’t even consider you for judicial release based on your behavior” at this point. He said he would consider it if such a motion were filed in the future, but this may be based on his conduct while incarcerated, “so, we’ll see.”
Schmenk called Sanchez’s behavior “completely outrageous,” and said officers’ jobs are “tough enough” without such behavior.
Bates offered few comments, but Sanchez spoke at length.
Noting that he was an 8 1/2-year military veteran, Sanchez told the court he had suffered a “traumatic brain injury” while serving, as well as post-traumatic stress disorder. But he acknowledged his bad behavior.
“I made a series of bad decisions in order for me to be standing in front of you today,” Sanchez told Schmenk, adding that this allowed him to realize some things.
Too, he thanked city police for using restraint during the incident.
“I thank the Defiance Police Department for not killing me,” he said. “I forced their hands to do some actions or reactions and they didn’t take my life. ... I’m completely embarrassed by my actions.”
Later, he said the incident turned out to be a “cry for help,” rather than “just a rampage.”
