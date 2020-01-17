A Defiance man was sentenced Thursday to more than 20 years in prison for a violent domestic incident last year.
Joshua Meeks, 33, 622 Riverside Ave., was given prison terms totaling 17 to 22 years on charges of kidnapping, a first-degree felony; felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and domestic violence, a third-degree felony.
Meeks had pleaded guilty to the charges on Nov. 7.
Charges of attempted murder, a first-degree felony; rape, a first-degree felony; and a second count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, were dismissed as part of the plea agreement between Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office and Meek’s attorney, Danny Hill II of Defiance.
A repeat violent offender specification in the indictment — which would have enhanced the potential penalties — also was dismissed.
The charges alleged that Meeks restrained the liberty of his wife, Courtney, in the early morning hours of Aug. 16 at their residence, choked her and struck her with a wooden club. Meeks also had been convicted of violent offenses involving family members in common pleas court in 2007 (felonious assault) and 2013 (domestic violence).
According to information provided by Murray in November, Meeks’ wife sustained “numerous injuries” and “acute pain.” She was treated at Mercy Health — Defiance Hospital, where she was taken by a friend not long after the incident — “for extensive bruising all over her body, and she had been choked,” he explained more than two months ago. “She had injuries to her throat.”
The couple was living at 622 Riverside Ave. when the incident occurred. The indictment also had alleged that Joshua Meeks engaged in sexual conduct with his wife through the threat of force.
During Thursday’s hearing, Murray told the court that “this was certainly one of the more violent episodes of offenses that we see,” and said without the victim’s wish for compassion his office would not have sought dismissal of the violent offender specification. He recommended a sentence in the range of 15 to 18 years.
Meeks’ wife attended Thursday’s hearing, and spoke through her mother, who requested leniency from the judge.
“This is a tragedy all the way around,” she said. “I’m speaking on behalf of her (Courtney) also — she doesn’t want to speak. We would like leniency as much as possible. We know that he deserves some time for what he did. There’s not a question of him being guilty of doing this, he’s admitted to it. I don’t know if it makes a difference to the court, but he has shown remorse and spoken remorseful of what he did to my daughter. They have two children, and they’ve kind of lost both of their parents right now. But we would just like to ask for leniency. I know he’s got some issues, and we’re hoping that he can get help, inside (prison) of course.”
On Meeks’ behalf, Hill noted that his client and his wife had an “unusual relationship,” in which “there was frequently sexual activity with choking of each other. That was not out of the norm for them.”
Hill said his client has accepted responsibility for his actions, and requested a level of leniency from Schmenk by not imposing the maximum prison time available.
Asked to make a statement, Meeks apologized for his conduct and hoped his wife would forgive him.
“I just want to get back to taking care of my family,” Meeks told the judge.
However, Schmenk said he didn’t see genuine remorse from Meeks, and noted his record of violence.
This included a violent episode as a juvenile with his mother and stepfather, according to Schmenk, as well as domestic incidents as an adult. In one, explained Schmenk, he threatened to shoot everyone.
Meeks also had a conviction for OVI, and while being held on the current charges at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, he was charged with a misdemeanor assault after striking a fellow inmate, according to Schmenk. (Meeks pleaded guilty on Nov. 15 in Bryan Municipal Court to assault, a first-degree misdemeanor, and was fined $300.)
“He’s just an absolute danger to society,” said Schmenk before pronouncing sentence. “He’s violent. His clearly exacerbated with his substance abuse issues, but fundamentally, he’s just a violent, dangerous individual.”
