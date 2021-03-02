A Defiance man who had been charged with attempted murder, but entered a plea to a lesser assault charge, has been sentenced to more than a decade in prison in Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Joshua Oaties, 33, 1698 Cimarron Lane, pleaded guilty to felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and was given a prison term of five to 7 1/2 years by Judge Joseph Schmenk.
The sentence was ordered to run consecutive to a four-year term reimposed for a community control violation on a previous conviction for sexual battery, a third-degree felony. That resulted in a total sentence of nine to 11 1/2 years.
Oaties also was given credit for 193 days served in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio while his case was pending and ordered to pay restitution of $5,554 to the victim.
As part of the plea negotiations between Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray's office and Oaties attorney, Elizabeth Smith of Kalida, the attempted aggravated murder charge and one count of felonious assault were dismissed.
The indictment alleged that at 10:30 p.m. July 28, Oaties struck another man with an object "multiple times" in the Defiance High School parking lot on Palmer Drive.
The victim was transported by the Defiance Fire Department to Mercy Health-Defiance Hospital where he was treated and released, according to Murray, receiving stitches to the head.
"He was found bleeding from the head and pretty badly injured when officers found him on the ground," he said following Oaties' indictment last year.
"This was a violent assault arising out of disputed relationship issues," Murray told The Crescent-News Monday. "Mr. Oaties was facing substantial prison time from a prior conviction for a sexual assault, and will now spend approximately eight years in prison."
According to court records, Oaties was sentenced to a four-year term in March 2019 on the sexual battery charge, but was granted early judicial release in April 2020. He was found to have violated community control terms with his indictment in Aug. 20 on the above three charges.
