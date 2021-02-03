A Defiance man has been sentenced in Defiance County Common Pleas Court to more than a decade in prison on six charges involving child pornography, while another man has entered a plea in an unrelated rape case.
Damon Smith-Rogers, 30, 07640 Ohio 15, was given a prison term of 12 to 14 years by Judge Joseph Schmenk on six counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person, second- and fourth-degree felonies.
He also was classified as a tier II sexual offender and given credit for 217 days served in jail while his case was pending.
Smith-Rogers must serve at least six years before becoming eligible for early judicial release.
The charges alleged that he received and shared more than 150 files of "child sexual abuse material" involving young children on his laptop computer, according to Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray.
"Obviously, there was a great deal of concern about this offender's behavior," commented Murray. "Due to the amount of material involved and nature of the material, a lengthy term was pursued."
A charge of rape, a first-degree felony — alleging that he engaged in sexual conduct with a young boy — was dismissed as part of the plea negotiations between Murray's office and the defendant's attorney, Christopher Zografides of Toledo.
Murray said the rape charge — which was a bindover from Defiance Municipal Court that did not result in a grand jury indictment — was dismissed "due to the lack of cooperation" from the victim.
Eighteen additional counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person were dismissed as well. Ten of those charges were second-degree felonies, while eight were fourth-degree felonies.
In an unrelated case, James Sheets, 33, Evansport, pleaded guilty to rape, a first-degree felony; and six counts of gross sexual imposition, each a third-degree felony.
A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for 2 p.m. March 8.
Authorities allege that on July 15 at a residence on West Street in Evansport, he engaged in sexual conduct with a female juvenile under the age of 10.
Due to the child's age, the charge initially carried the possibility of life imprisonment upon conviction.
