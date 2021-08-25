A Defiance man has been sentenced to a long prison term in Defiance County Common Pleas Court on a child sexual abuse charge.
Don McGhee, 51, pleaded guilty to a bill of information charging him with rape, a first-degree felony, and was given a 10-year prison term by Judge Joseph Schmenk. He also was given credit for 237 days served in jail while his case was pending and classified as a tier III sexual offender.
The sentence was ordered to run consecutive to the balance of a four-year prison term reimposed for a community control violation on a 2019 conviction for felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
An underlying indictment containing two counts of rape, each a first-degree felony was dismissed as part of the plea negotiations between Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray's office and McGhee's attorney, Danny Hill II of Defiance.
The indictment had alleged that he engaged in sexual conduct two times with a female under the age of 13 between Aug. 1, 2017 and May 31, 2018 at a residence on Defiance's Osceola Avenue.
Due to the child's age, the indictment had carried the possibility of life imprisonment upon conviction. But the new charge was amended with a maximum prison term of 11 years.
"After consultation and input from the victim and the victim's family and the defendant's willingness to plead guilty to this offense considering his age," said Murray. "Obviously, this is a serious crime for which he needs to do a long prison term and that's what's been imposed here."
He noted that McGhee is not eligible for early release.
"We expect he will serve all of this term and all of the old term," Murray said.
McGhee had been serving the aforementioned four-year term for felonious assault when he was indicted in November 2020 for two counts of rape. The child victim had disclosed the crimes in 2020 while McGhee was serving time at the Marion Correctional Institution.
He was granted early judicial release on that charge in September 2020.
