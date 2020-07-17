A prison term potentially greater than one decade was imposed on a Defiance man involved in a series of crimes that may have been drug-related.
Luke Daenens, 22, 620 Seneca St., pleaded guilty in Defiance County Common Pleas Court to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a first-degree felony; aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony; burglary, a second-degree felony; aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony; and trafficking in heroin, a fourth-degree felony.
He was given prison terms totaling nine to 11 1/2 years by Judge Joseph Schmenk.
Daenens will be eligible for early judicial release after serving six years, according to Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray.
Three counts of aggravated possession of drugs, third- and fifth-degree felonies; and a charge of possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony, were dismissed as part of the plea agreement between Murray's office and defense attorney Elizabeth Smith of Kalida.
Daenens had been sentenced to a four-year prison term in Williams and Fulton counties on separate offenses.
He was indicted by a Defiance County grand jury along with three co-defendants — Tyler Rohrs, 28, 620 Seneca St.; Dylan Jordan, 25, Bryan; and Kayla Hahn, 22, Napoleon — for their involvement in an armed home invasion in December.
The indictments alleged that they unlawfully entered a residence at 02795 The Bend Road on Dec. 16, robbing the occupants at gunpoint. Murray said it appeared that the crime may have been drug-related.
The other burglary charge against Daenens alleged that he broke into a home on Defiance County's Moser Road on Nov. 6, 2019.
Murray commented that Daenens and Hahn "both were young people that got caught up and involved in a number of individuals that were involved in the drug culture and drug trafficking, and they themselves according to their own statements had become users. They both had minimal prior records, but unfortunately the offenses they committed and number of crimes necessitated them being sentenced to substantial prison terms."
Hahn was given a nine- to 11-year prison term on June 30 in Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Jordan was sentenced in February to a 10 1/2-year prison term for the incident — to run concurrent to a maximum 15 1/2-year sentence imposed in March on a separate incident involving shots fired at a residence on Switzer Road.
Charges against Rohrs concerning the Ney area home invasion remain pending in common pleas court.
