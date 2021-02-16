BOWLING GREEN — A Defiance man was found not guilty last week of assaulting an acquaintance during a felony trial here in Wood County Common Pleas Court.
Christian Chavez, 23, 817 Jackson Ave., was found not guilty of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, Friday during a two-day jury trial last week, according to his attorney, E. Charles Bates of Defiance. He said the jury deliberated for nearly 3 1/2 hours.
Chavez was indicted by a Wood County grand jury in February 2020, and charged with striking Dale Sulser Jr. in Bowling Green on Dec. 6, 2019, and causing him serious physical harm.
According to Bates, Sulser also is from Defiance originally although he is now living in Napoleon. He said he and his client had lived together briefly while Chavez was attending Bowing Green State University.
A disagreement ensued between the two concerning Chavez’s property when Sulser moved to Texas, Bates explained.
During a later argument in Bowling Green concerning the property, he claimed, Chavez struck Sulser after the alleged victim had taken a swing at him and missed. Sulser fell and sustained a broken jaw, according to Bates.
“It was a tough case,” he said.”We are very pleased at the right outcome. We knew all along my client was not the type to hurt anyone.”
The trial had been postponed three times due to the coronavirus situation, according to Bates.
Chavez had been free on a personal-recognizance bond while his case was pending.
