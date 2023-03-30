A Defiance man was found guilty Thursday of a violent robbery last year following a two-day jury trial in Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
The jury deliberated only briefly in declaring Donnell Smith Jr., 32, 117 1/2 Main St., guilty of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony; and felonious assault, a second-degree felony. The charges also contained gun specifications and repeat violent offender specifications which provide for mandatory prison terms in addition to the sentence imposed on the underlying offenses.
Judge Joseph Schmenk continued Smith's $200,000 bond with a 10% allowance provision while sentencing was scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in common pleas court. He could be sentenced to maxim prison terms totaling 42 years.
Smith remained incarcerated Thursday in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio where he has been held since Sept. 6. He appeared during the trial in regular attire, not in CCNO clothes.
The charges allege that on Sept. 2 Smith entered the home of Michael Gilaroy, 1023 Madison Ave., and assaulted him with a handgun. The victim took himself to Mercy Health-Defiance Hospital with injuries to his face, and was treated, but not hospitalized, according to authorities.
Asked to comment on the jury's verdict, Assistant Prosecutor Chelsea Cereghin noted that authorities are "definitely pleased with the outcome. It was pretty evident ... with the investigation that the Defiance Police Department did that the defendant did go to the victim's home and aggressively assaulted him and robbed him, so we're thankful the jury could see that too."
Cereghin also said she was "very happy" the victim can "have some closure."
During closing arguments Wednesday morning, she told the jury that the facts of the case are "simple" and "clear." In fact, she only spent a brief time reviewing the prosecution's case with the jury.
She told its members that Smith entered Gilaroy's home around 7 or 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 2, and the victim was unsuspecting of a crime. Instead, she claimed, Smith hit him in the forehead with a handgun, causing a laceration, and went through his pockets, asking him "where's it at?"
According to Cereghin, the victim needed eight stitches at Mercy Health-Defiance Hospital.
Cereghin explained that Defiance police found a gun magazine and holster in Smith's car during the investigation. Furthermore, Cereghin said Smith was heard at CCNO admitting that he assaulted the victim.
A likewise brief response to Cereghin's statements was provided by defense attorney Cam Stanley of Defiance.
He told the jury that authorities had no gun as evidence while the magazine and holster that Cereghin referenced did not prove there was a gun used.
Stanley also noted that nothing was taken from the victim, who he said testified that "he (Smith) got his licks in and left" the day of the assault.
However, Cereghin rebutted this suggestion in her response, telling the jury that the perpetrator doesn't have to take anything in a crime that qualifies as robbery under the law, as it "could be an attempt to take something."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.