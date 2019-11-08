A Defiance man indicted on six charges from a violent domestic incident this summer — including attempted murder — entered pleas Thursday in Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Joshua Meeks, 33, 622 Riverside Ave., pleaded guilty to kidnapping, a first-degree felony; felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and domestic violence, a third-degree felony.
Judge Joseph Schmenk ordered a pre-sentence investigation and continued Meeks’ $1 million cash bond. Sentencing was scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Jan. 16.
Meeks, who could be sentenced to prison terms totaling 23-28 1/2 years, remains incarcerated at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio.
Charges of attempted murder, a first-degree felony; rape, a first-degree felony; and a second count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, will be dismissed at sentencing as part of the plea agreement between Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office and Meek’s attorney, Danny Hill II of Defiance.
The charges allege that Meeks restrained the liberty of his wife, Courtney, in the early morning hours of Aug. 16 and struck her with a wooden club. Meeks also had been convicted of violent offenses involving family members in common pleas court in 2007 (felonious assault) and 2013 (domestic violence).
Murray told the court that Meeks’ wife sustained “numerous injuries” and “acute pain.” She was treated at Mercy Health — Defiance Hospital, where she was taken by a friend not long after the incident — “for extensive bruising all over her body, and she had been choked,” according to Murray. “She had injuries to her throat.”
Murray also explained that the couple was in the midst of a divorce when the incident occurred, and living together at 622 Riverside Ave.
The indictment also had alleged that the defendant engaged in sexual conduct with his wife through the threat of force.
